ICCI Organizes Independence Day Celebrations At Deosai
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 08:32 PM
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosted a flag hoisting ceremony at Deosai, one of the highest place of the world in order to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of the country, the other day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosted a flag hoisting ceremony at Deosai, one of the highest place of the world in order to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of the country, the other day.
The ambassadors of the European Union, Egypt, Myanmar, Yemen, Malaysia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan along with the representatives of Turkey and Portugal envoys participated in the event, said a press release issued here Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI Ahsan Bakhtawari said that the Chamber was proud to have the honor of celebrating the Independence Day and hoisting the national flag at the highest venue of the country.
He said that the aim of celebrating the day at this most beautiful area of Pakistan was to highlight the positive image of the country.
He said that on this significant occasion, we all need to re-energize our determination to serve this country with true passion, dedication and hard work for its development, prosperity and security.
He paid glowing tributes to the martyrs on behalf of the business community of Pakistan, whose sacrifices have turned the motherland impregnable.
Addressing the ceremony, European Union Ambassador Dr Riina Kionuka said on this happy occasion, she on behalf of the EU, congratulates the brave and passionate Pakistani nation, vowing to strengthen cooperation in every field, including education, trade, health, and climate change.
Mazhar Bin Mazlan, the High Commissioner of Malaysia said that Pakistan and Malaysia were friends and partners of good and bad times. He said that Malaysia was proud of the achievements of Pakistan it obtained after its independence.
He also expressed his gratitude to President ICCI Ahsan Bakhtawari and his entire team for enabling him to join independence celebrations at this most beautiful region.
Ambassador of Azarbaijan Khizr Farhadov extended heartfelt congratulations to the government and the people of Pakistan on behalf of his government and the people. He said that both the countries had worked together in every field in the last two decades and that steps were being taken to increase this multifaceted cooperation.
Addressing the ceremony, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzan Kristafin said that Pakistan was the most beautiful country and its brilliant people were its pride and that participation in the celebration was a source of joy and honor for him.
On this happy occasion, we once again express our commitment determination to enhance this mutual cooperation for the benefit of the people of the two countries, he remarked.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Business
-
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM8 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production, exports8 hours ago
-
Options International deposits Rs 6 mln penalty into national treasury8 hours ago
-
Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) okays continuation of PM Relief Package8 hours ago
-
KP CM inaugurates model design, online application for solarization scheme8 hours ago
-
Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir takes charge as DC Faisalabad8 hours ago
-
STZA establishes four new special technology zones worth Rs 30 bln9 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves increase to $ 14.645 billion9 hours ago
-
Stocks climb as retail sales data dispels US growth worries9 hours ago
-
BoR, FBR decide to modernise tax recovery system8 hours ago
-
US retail sales beat expectations on autos boost10 hours ago
-
Foundation stone laid for construction of DPSC campus in FDA City10 hours ago