ICCI Organizes Independence Day Celebrations At Deosai

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 08:32 PM

ICCI organizes Independence Day celebrations at Deosai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosted a flag hoisting ceremony at Deosai, one of the highest place of the world in order to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of the country, the other day.

The ambassadors of the European Union, Egypt, Myanmar, Yemen, Malaysia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan along with the representatives of Turkey and Portugal envoys participated in the event, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI Ahsan Bakhtawari said that the Chamber was proud to have the honor of celebrating the Independence Day and hoisting the national flag at the highest venue of the country.

He said that the aim of celebrating the day at this most beautiful area of Pakistan was to highlight the positive image of the country.

He said that on this significant occasion, we all need to re-energize our determination to serve this country with true passion, dedication and hard work for its development, prosperity and security.

He paid glowing tributes to the martyrs on behalf of the business community of Pakistan, whose sacrifices have turned the motherland impregnable.

Addressing the ceremony, European Union Ambassador Dr Riina Kionuka said on this happy occasion, she on behalf of the EU, congratulates the brave and passionate Pakistani nation, vowing to strengthen cooperation in every field, including education, trade, health, and climate change.

Mazhar Bin Mazlan, the High Commissioner of Malaysia said that Pakistan and Malaysia were friends and partners of good and bad times. He said that Malaysia was proud of the achievements of Pakistan it obtained after its independence.

He also expressed his gratitude to President ICCI Ahsan Bakhtawari and his entire team for enabling him to join independence celebrations at this most beautiful region.

Ambassador of Azarbaijan Khizr Farhadov extended heartfelt congratulations to the government and the people of Pakistan on behalf of his government and the people. He said that both the countries had worked together in every field in the last two decades and that steps were being taken to increase this multifaceted cooperation.

Addressing the ceremony, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzan Kristafin said that Pakistan was the most beautiful country and its brilliant people were its pride and that participation in the celebration was a source of joy and honor for him.

On this happy occasion, we once again express our commitment determination to enhance this mutual cooperation for the benefit of the people of the two countries, he remarked.

