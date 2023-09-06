Open Menu

ICCI Pays Tribute To Martyrs, Veterans Of 1965 War On Defence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 11:31 PM

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), on Wednesday, organized a ceremony to pay tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the 1965 war on the Pakistan Defence Day

Former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and former Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman were the chief guests while Senator General (Retd) Abdul Qayyum was the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said that September 6 has a special significance in our history.

He said that on that day, the Pakistan Navy knocked out Indian radar stations and shore installations at Dwarka, on the Gujarat Coast through the Somnath operation.� He said that the Pakistan Navy's�Submarine Ghazi�confined�the Indian fleet�within the�Indian�harbour�due to which the enemy�could not�advance towards Pakistan.

He said that�Indonesia and Saudi Arabia had also provided support to Pakistan in that war.�He�said that Pakistan can grow as a strong country by following the principles of the Quran and Sunnah.

Former Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman said that September 6�symbolizes the immense courage,�bravery and�consummate�professionalism of�our�armed forces.� He said that the Pakistan Air Force played a great role in this war for national defence.

�He said that though the economy of Pakistan is in a difficult situation, we have to move forward with positivity to overcome the current challenges.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari,�President,�ICCI said�that September 6�stands as an important milestone in our national history as our�armed forces made�great sacrifices�to defend their�motherland.

He said that the nation will always�feel�proud of the way Pakistan's armed�forces�fought in that war and foiled�the evil�designs�of the enemy.� He said that a strong economy is very important to make�the defence of�Pakistan stronger, so he�urged�that the government should take concrete steps to�promote maximum ease of doing�business�to facilitate the growth of business�and investment�activities.

Senator General (retd) Abdul Qayyum said that September 6 is an important�day�in the national and military history of Pakistan.� He said that the courage and bravery shown by the�sons�of Pakistan in the war of 1965 is a source of pride for the entire nation.� He said that Pakistan has faced many crisis situations in the past and came out of them successfully.

He hoped that Pakistan would soon come out of current economic challenges.

More Stories From Business