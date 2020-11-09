ICCI pays tributes to Iqbal, urges for following principles of great poet

Paying rich tributes to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 143rd birthday, the President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan Monday stressed the need for following the principles of the great Muslim Philosopher and Poet to make Pakistan a progressive and prosperous country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Paying rich tributes to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 143rd birthday, the President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan Monday stressed the need for following the principles of the great Muslim Philosopher and poet to make Pakistan a progressive and prosperous country.

Addressing a ceremony organized by the Islamabad Founder Lions Club to celebrate the Iqbal Day, the ICCI president said that it was high time that the nation should stand united by setting aside all differences and work with commitment, honesty and dedication for the economic uplift of the country.

Yasir said that his poetry and teachings provided guidelines to the policymakers and the nation how to make Pakistan as a true welfare state.

He said that Allama Iqbal through his poetry and philosophy had created a revolutionary spirit and enthusiasm in the Muslims of the Sub-Continent for the creation of Pakistan and urged that the nation should follow the same spirit and enthusiasm to make Pakistan a strong economy of the region.

He said that the economy of Pakistan was confronted with many challenges and implementation of the principles of Allama Iqbal would steer it out of difficulties to put it on the path of sustainable growth.

He said, "We should inculcate youth about the poetry and teachings of Allama Iqbal so that our young generation could drive Pakistan towards fast economic growth and development".

Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Founder Lions Club speaking at the occasion said that Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal had given a wake-up call to the Muslims of the Sub-Continent to rise above mutual differences for launching a strong movement for a separate homeland.� He said that Allama Iqbal had rendered great services for the promotion of the cause of Muslim Ummah and played a prominent role in the renaissance of Muslim society in the Sub-Continent.

He said that the best option for the government to make Pakistan a prosperous nation was to follow the principles of Allama Iqbal.

He was of the view that the government could overcome multifarious problems and difficulties being faced by the country by implementing the thoughts, ideas and principles of Dr Allama Iqbal. A cake was cut at the occasion to celebrate the birthday of Allama Iqbal.