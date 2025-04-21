ICCI plans business conferences, expos to link local and global Investors

(@FahadShabbir)

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has emphasized the need for a future-oriented roadmap to steer Pakistan towards sustainable development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has emphasized the need for a future-oriented roadmap to steer Pakistan towards sustainable development.

Talking to different business leaders who visited the Chamber here on Monday, he underscored the critical importance of political stability and policy continuity in placing the country on the path to progress and prosperity.

Highlighting the vital role of youth in national development, Qureshi urged the younger generation to equip themselves with modern skills aligned with evolving global demands.

"Our youth are key stakeholders in shaping Pakistan's future," he said, stressing the need for introspection and identifying the root causes behind the nation’s lag in various sectors.

Commenting on the recent 29% tariff imposed by the United States on certain Pakistani exports, the ICCI President expressed concern over the possible adverse economic implications.

He urged the authorities to proactively engage with US counterparts to resolve the issue and simultaneously introduce domestic relief measures such as tax breaks, subsidies, and export incentives to support the business community.

Qureshi reaffirmed ICCI’s commitment to policy advocacy and facilitating a business-friendly environment.

He stated that the Chamber continues to serve as a bridge between the business community and the government, working to improve the ease of doing business in the country.

Furthermore, he noted that ICCI maintains strong communication with embassies of friendly nations and their respective chambers of commerce to strengthen international ties.

"Several international business conferences and expos are in the pipeline, aimed at connecting local investors with overseas counterparts," he added.

The ICCI President concluded by reiterating the Chamber’s resolve to promote economic growth through strategic collaboration and visionary planning.