ICCI Presents Certificate Of Achievement To Chief Commissioner IR,FBR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

ICCI presents certificate of achievement to Chief Commissioner IR,FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Muhammad Ahmed Waheed on Sunday presented a Certificate of Achievement to Muhammad Naseer Butt, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, LTU Islamabad in in recognition of his outstanding role in achieving the tax target.

The ICCI head along with Malik Sohail Hussain, former Senior Vice President ICCI visited the office of Large Taxpayers Unit, FBR, Islamabad and presented the certificate, says a press release.

They thanked Muhammad Naseer Butt, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, LTU Islamabad for timely processing the tax refunds of business community and extending them cooperation to cope with the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

They said it was due to his cooperative role towards the business community that despite the Covid-19 issue, the tax revenue of LTU Islamabad exceeded its target.

They said in recognition of his great services and achievements, ICCI has presented him a Certificate of Achievement, which was a taken of as acknowledgment of his great contribution towards the economy. Muhammad Naseer Butt, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, LTU Islamabad thanked Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President ICCI and Malik Sohail Hussain former Senior Vice President ICCI and Chief Coordinator UBG FPCCI for presenting him the Certificate of Achievement of ICCI, which was a great encouragement for him.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Chamber Sunday FBR Commerce Industry

