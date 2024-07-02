ICCI President Express Resolve For Making Country An Investment Hub
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Tuesday said that the business community was determined to serve the country by making it an economic hub and investment friendly destination for world to achieve industrial growth and economic development in the country.
Addressing the presidents of different traders welfare associations of Islamabad who called on him, Ahsan Bakhtawri said that ICCI will continue to play the role of a bridge between the community and the government to foster business development.
He said that that during his election campaign he announced to launch housing scheme for the deserving traders to enable them to have their own accommodations in the capital.
He said that work has been completed with a renowned business group of the capital city which will not only provide residential plots on 25% discount but receive the payments on easy installments.
He said that besides President of ICCI, he is also continued corporate social responsibilities by installing water filtration plants, water coolers, setting up of free medical camps, provision of computers and laboratory equipment to educational institutions.
Former President ICCI Zafar Bakhtawari said that a comprehensive strategy has been evolved for next ICCI election and underlined the need for strengthening unity for the resolution of problems on priority basis and for the availability of the level playing field for the development of the businesses.
