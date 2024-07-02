Open Menu

ICCI President Express Resolve For Making Country An Investment Hub

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ICCI President express resolve for making country an investment hub

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Tuesday said that the business community was determined to serve the country by making it an economic hub and investment friendly destination for world to achieve industrial growth and economic development in the country.

Addressing the presidents of different traders welfare associations of Islamabad who called on him, Ahsan Bakhtawri said that ICCI will continue to play the role of a bridge between the community and the government to foster business development.

He said that that during his election campaign he announced to launch housing scheme for the deserving traders to enable them to have their own accommodations in the capital.

He said that work has been completed with a renowned business group of the capital city which will not only provide residential plots on 25% discount but receive the payments on easy installments.

He said that besides President of ICCI, he is also continued corporate social responsibilities by installing water filtration plants, water coolers, setting up of free medical camps, provision of computers and laboratory equipment to educational institutions.

Former President ICCI Zafar Bakhtawari said that a comprehensive strategy has been evolved for next ICCI election and underlined the need for strengthening unity for the resolution of problems on priority basis and for the availability of the level playing field for the development of the businesses.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Islamabad Resolution World Business Water Chamber Hub Commerce Government Industry Unity Foods Limited Housing

Recent Stories

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Il ..

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

2 hours ago
 Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

2 hours ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

3 hours ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

3 hours ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

3 hours ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

3 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

4 hours ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

5 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business