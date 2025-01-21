- Home
- Business
- ICCI President for involving business Community in decision-making to boost economic growth
ICCI President For Involving Business Community In Decision-making To Boost Economic Growth
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Zafar Mehmood, the Director of Disaster Management at the Capital Development Authority (CDA), acknowledged the vital role of the business community which played in the development of the country.
He also highlighted the community’s consistent cooperation in observing building safety rules and regulations.
Mehmood made these remarks during a meeting with Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), siad a press release issued here on Tuesday.
Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Executive Members Malik Mohsin Khalid, Mohammad Waseem Chaudhry, Special Advisor to ICCI President Naeem Siddiqui, former Senior Vice President Khalid Chaudhry, and other ICCI members were also present.
During the meeting, Zafar Mehmood informed the attendees that his department is well-equipped and prepared to address any emergency.
He stressed the importance of the business community keeping fire extinguishing equipment up to date and adhering strictly to building by-laws to ensure both building and human safety.
Mehmood emphasized his commitment to fostering greater coordination and collaboration with the business community, noting that his approach focuses on advisory meetings rather than imposing penalties or sealing business entities. He also highlighted that the observance of the 2016 building code is mandatory for newly constructed commercial buildings while existing buildings can meet safety standards by installing portable fire safety equipment.
Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of ICCI, appreciated the Director's advisory approach and reaffirmed the business community’s unwavering loyalty to the country. He noted that the business community continues to serve the nation by overcoming various challenges. While expressing support for full cooperation with government departments, Qureshi stressed the need for and more effective outcomes. He also discussed ICCI's efforts to enhance services for the business community, including the adoption of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. This system aims to reduce human interference in procedural processes, and several other initiatives are in the pipeline to transform ICCI into a model chamber for the country.
Recent Stories
ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow
Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta
Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: ..
Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD
NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arrival of PM Shehbaz
Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by terrorists
Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & ..
'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah
UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards
More Stories From Business
-
ICCI President for involving business Community in decision-making to boost economic growth5 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister, Cambodian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties15 minutes ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs 300 per tola25 minutes ago
-
Textile exports up by 9.67pc to $9.084b in 1st half55 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sets sights on sustainable growth at WEF 20252 hours ago
-
Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future prospects2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Food group exports increase by 13.83% to $3.959 bn in 1st half of FY 2024-254 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 20259 hours ago
-
Bitcoin hits record above $109,000 awaiting Trump23 hours ago
-
US, China and UK top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during Jul-Dec 202423 hours ago