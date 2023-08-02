Open Menu

ICCI President Lauds Excise To Facilitate Business Community

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 07:00 PM

ICCI president lauds excise to facilitate business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari lauded the reforms initiatives of the Excise and Taxation Department (E&TD) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to facilitate the people in vehicles registration and make a significant increase in its revenue.

He urged the FBR to emulate the good performance of E&TD to facilitate the taxpayers and improve its tax revenue.

He said this while talking to Bilal Azam, Director, Excise & Taxation Department ICT during his visit to ICCI.

Bakhtawari said that trackers should be embedded in the number plates of vehicles to control their theft.

He said that a penalty should be imposed on those buyers who delay the registration of vehicles to ensure their timely registration.

He urged the Excise Director to set up facilitation desks in ICCI and markets for the convenience of the business community in the registration of vehicles.

He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with E&TD in raising better awareness about its services in the business community.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilal Azam, Director, Excise & Taxation Department of ICT briefed the business community about various reform initiatives introduced by him due to which the tax revenue of E&TD has increased from Rs.4.6 billion to Rs.19 billion in just 3 years.

He said E&TD is ready to set up vehicle registration desks in markets in collaboration with ICCI. He said that with the introduction of technology, motor vehicle registration has increased to 1.5 million.

He said that a 'mobile App' has been launched to facilitate people in payment of token tax.

He said that 400 stolen vehicles have been recovered by integrating E&TD data with the Safe City Project of Islamabad Police and NADRA. He said that vehicle registration facilities have also been provided in various parks in Islamabad including Islamabad Club.

He said that E&TD was also providing vehicle registration service at the doorsteps if called on the helpline.

He said that E&TD would continue introducing more reforms to facilitate the taxpayers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Technology Business Mobile Visit Vehicles Vehicle Chamber FBR Market Commerce From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Faith Pavilion at COP28 will unite everyone to tac ..

Faith Pavilion at COP28 will unite everyone to tackle climate change head-on: Na ..

7 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Adventur ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Adventures team&#039;s plans, projects

22 minutes ago
 Shoaib, Sania divorce rumors echo on social media

Shoaib, Sania divorce rumors echo on social media

46 minutes ago
 SC rejects plea against formation of full court fo ..

SC rejects plea against formation of full court for hearing of military courts

1 hour ago
 Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orang ..

Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orange line train stations

2 hours ago
 FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Fo ..

FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Four Years: NA informed

2 hours ago
Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with U ..

Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with UAEFA&#039;s implementation of ..

2 hours ago
 Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to es ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to establish sustainable logistics ..

2 hours ago
 MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer sc ..

MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer science graduate programmes

2 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&# ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&#039; with Sultan Al Neyadi

2 hours ago
 MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp ..

MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects dur ..

UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects during High-Level Consultations C ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business