ICCI President, Maldivian Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Trade Opportunities
Published September 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) High Commissioner of Maldives to Pakistan Mohamed Thoha on Saturday emphasized the need for direct air links between Maldives and Pakistan to foster brotherly relations and promote bilateral tourism.
He made these remarks during a visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), where he met with President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari to explore new avenues of bilateral cooperation, according to a press release issued here.
Thoha highlighted the rich trade and business potential between the two countries, particularly in the export of high-grade tuna from Maldives to Pakistan.
He described Pakistan as a fascinating country with hospitable inhabitants and identified opportunities for strengthening business ties in sectors like fruit and vegetable exports.
The High Commissioner also showcased his country's investor-friendly environment, offering visa exemptions and real estate investment opportunities.
He mentioned Maldives' plans to build 36,000 apartments in Male' and invited Pakistani investors to explore this sector.
Thoha emphasized the importance of reviving the South Asian Association of Regional States (SAARC) to strengthen regional cooperation.
Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari commended the High Commissioner's efforts to advance bilateral business ties and suggested collaborative efforts to promote tourism.
He also highlighted the potential for exchange programs, close collaboration between Chambers of Commerce, tuna imports, climate change initiatives, and ecotourism to enhance relations.
He also invited the visiting guest to join ICCI's upcoming delegation to Swat Valley on September 22-23, which will include Ambassadors, diplomats, and business leaders.
This trip aims to explore the valley's vast potential and uncover opportunities for collaboration and investment.
Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General United Business Group (UBG) said that Maldives carries significance for Pakistan not only because of a Muslim country but also a member of the SAARC.
He praised the High Commissioner as a dynamic personality and expressed hope for strengthened relations during his tenure.
He noted Pakistan's support for Maldivian diplomats and students, as well as Maldives' consistent support for Pakistan's candidatures in international bodies.
Attendees also included Akhtar Abbasi, Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, and Imtiaz Abbasi.
