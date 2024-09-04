ICCI President Pledges Business Community’s Full Support To Combat Drug Menace
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 08:25 PM
President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari here on Wednesday expressed firm resolve of the business community to strengthen efforts to combat the menace of drugs from the country
Addressing an interactive session titled 'Drug Trafficking through Export Consignments', organized by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), he commended the ANF's initiative, said a press release.
The President ICCI stressed the need to raise awareness about the impact of drug trafficking on youth and families through social media campaigns.
He assured that the business community would continue to support efforts to combat the menace, which would ultimately enhance exports, benefiting both the business community and the country's economy.
He also mentioned the ICCI’s initiatives for the purpose, including seminars, roundtables and awareness walks in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority, ICT Police and other stakeholders to sensitize the society so as to get rid of the evil.
He added that for the sake of our future generations, everyone has to fight against this scourge with full force and determination and that our contribution to this count will be great work.
Speaking on the occasion, Director General ANF Major General Abdul Moeed briefed on the sophisticated methods used by drug traffickers for transportation, which not only harm the youth but also tarnish the country's image.
He expressed his determination to eradicate the menace by bringing those involved to justice.
The ANF chief highlighted the shift from plant-based to chemical-based drugs, which has led to new techniques for transportation, including camouflaging drugs in export items.
He emphasized that individuals from various industries, including pharmaceuticals and cargo overtly or covertly were being exploited by the mafia for the purpose.
He assured that ANF would fully facilitate the business community in enhancing the exports of the country for the progress and prosperity of the country.
The session was also attended by the representatives from the business community, Pakistan Customs officials and other stakeholders.
