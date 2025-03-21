Open Menu

ICCI President Sounds Alarm Over Current Business Conditions In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, has voiced concerns over the current business environment in Islamabad, stressing that urgent measures are essential to safeguard economic stability and investment growth.

In a statement issued on Friday, President Qureshi pointed out that the business community is grappling with a range of pressing issues that are significantly hindering the growth of trade and industry.

These challenges include cumbersome regulatory processes, inadequate infrastructure, and persistent delays in business-related approvals.

He further highlighted specific concerns such as the imposition of taxes by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), excessive and penalties, market conditions, unchecked encroachments, sanitation, and a lack of parking facilities.

He said that these factors are not only hurting individual enterprises but are also deterring local and foreign investment in the region.

The ease of doing business environment is posing a serious concern to the economic well-being of our community, he stated. “Immediate reforms are essential to restore investor confidence and provide businesses with the support they need to thrive.”

The ICCI President called on the government and relevant authorities to introduce swift reforms that simplify business regulations, enhance digital infrastructure, and foster a more investment-friendly environment.

He assured the business community that ICCI is actively engaging with policymakers to push for these improvements.

“We are committed to working hand in hand with all stakeholders to create a conducive environment where businesses of all sizes can prosper,” the ICCI President added.

President Qureshi also urged entrepreneurs and business owners to actively collaborate with ICCI by sharing their concerns and recommendations to help shape effective solutions.

