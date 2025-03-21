ICCI President Sounds Alarm Over Current Business Conditions In Islamabad
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, has voiced concerns over the current business environment in Islamabad, stressing that urgent measures are essential to safeguard economic stability and investment growth.
In a statement issued on Friday, President Qureshi pointed out that the business community is grappling with a range of pressing issues that are significantly hindering the growth of trade and industry.
These challenges include cumbersome regulatory processes, inadequate infrastructure, and persistent delays in business-related approvals.
He further highlighted specific concerns such as the imposition of taxes by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), excessive and penalties, market conditions, unchecked encroachments, sanitation, and a lack of parking facilities.
He said that these factors are not only hurting individual enterprises but are also deterring local and foreign investment in the region.
The ease of doing business environment is posing a serious concern to the economic well-being of our community, he stated. “Immediate reforms are essential to restore investor confidence and provide businesses with the support they need to thrive.”
The ICCI President called on the government and relevant authorities to introduce swift reforms that simplify business regulations, enhance digital infrastructure, and foster a more investment-friendly environment.
He assured the business community that ICCI is actively engaging with policymakers to push for these improvements.
“We are committed to working hand in hand with all stakeholders to create a conducive environment where businesses of all sizes can prosper,” the ICCI President added.
President Qureshi also urged entrepreneurs and business owners to actively collaborate with ICCI by sharing their concerns and recommendations to help shape effective solutions.
Recent Stories
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Business
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 327 points5 minutes ago
-
ICCI President sounds alarm over current business conditions in Islamabad5 minutes ago
-
CAT resumes hearings, dismisses appeal of dairy farmer association Karachi5 minutes ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.2,000 to Rs 318,800 per tola55 minutes ago
-
7-day training for KPRA officers concluded3 hours ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices dip by 0.35pc4 hours ago
-
PIDE, Tsinghua University explore bold economic fix for Pakistan5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 20258 hours ago
-
Eight development schemes worth Rs 57.382b approved18 hours ago