ICCI President Urges Govt To Address SMEs Challenges On Priority Basis
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 06:51 PM
President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), emphasized the pivotal role of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in a drive towards economic growth and development
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), emphasized the pivotal role of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in a drive towards economic growth and development.
He stressed that by addressing the challenges faced by SMEs, is crucial for their development and, ultimately, for the country's economic progress, said a press release issued here on Monday.
Qureshi urged the government and relevant stakeholders to take concrete measures to resolve the key issues confronting SMEs, enabling them to realize their full potential and contribute meaningfully to the nation's economic prosperity.
Meanwhile, the ICCI President has welcomed the launch of a simplified SME Loan Application Form, a joint effort by the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA), the State Bank of Pakistan, and the Pakistan Banks Association to address the long-standing barriers SMEs face in accessing formal financing due to complex loan application processes and low financial literacy.
Introducing the simplified loan application form is a significant step towards promoting SME growth. However, Qureshi stressed that more needs to be done to achieve rapid and sustainable growth in the SME sector.
He added that streamlining regulations reduces bureaucratic hurdles and encourages SME growth.
Nasir Qureshi went on to say that SMEs are the economic engine of Pakistan, which contributes 40 percent of the GDP and employs nearly 80 percent of the workforce, but unfortunately, their potential to contribute to import substitution and export enhancement remained largely untapped.
Nasir Qureshi highlighted that Pakistan has over 5.2 million SMEs, accounting for approximately 90% of private businesses. Despite their significant presence, SMEs face numerous challenges, including limited access to financing, frequent power outages, and soaring energy costs, which hinder their growth and ability to create jobs.
To address these issues, Qureshi emphasized the need for a supportive environment that bridges the gap between industry requirements and available skills. Organizations like SMEDA, NAVTTC, and TEVTA must be crucial in facilitating this growth.
Additionally, Qureshi suggested that SMEs' participation in international trade shows and exhibitions should be encouraged to boost their contribution to national export revenue. This would enhance their competitiveness and promote economic development in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Aldar raises AED9 billion in sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit f ..
Swedish envoy calls on Azam Tarar
Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory
Divisional Public School BoG meets
Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024
Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take
UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnersh ..
EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission aboard Jaywun research vessel
When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris Campaign Captivates the World
UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030
UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International offic ..
Azerbaijan to open Trade Center in Lahore: Khazar Farhadov
More Stories From Business
-
Finance minister highlights importance of innovative approaches to compete in global economy23 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister arrives in Baghdad for key talks on bilateral trade24 minutes ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs1,500 per tola1 hour ago
-
Pakistan focuses on broadening tax-base, becoming export-led economy: Aurangzeb1 hour ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 982 points2 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan to open Trade Center in Lahore: Khazar Farhadov9 minutes ago
-
Asian markets track Wall St losses after blockbuster US jobs report2 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar2 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar2 minutes ago
-
ICCI President urges govt to address SMEs challenges on priority basis2 minutes ago
-
SMEDA, PITB sign agreement for value addition in SMERP3 hours ago
-
Markets track Wall St losses after blockbuster US jobs report2 minutes ago