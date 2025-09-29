Open Menu

ICCI President Vows To Guard Business Community

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Tahir Mehmood Monday reaffirmed that ICCI will continue to play an active advocacy role for the resolution of issues faced by the business community with relevant departments in order to promote ease of doing business in the federal capital.

He said ICCI will continue to serve as the strong voice of traders and industrialists and will resist unilateral decisions that create hurdles for economic growth. He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of a new Cash and Carry in Naval Encourage as Chief Guest, said a press release.

Highlighting ICCI’s recent achievements, he said that on a writ petition filed by ICCI, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani of Islamabad High Court set aside the notification regarding enhancement of property tax and ordered that the tax rates applicable in 2001 would remain in force.

He added that ICCI is preparing to file further petitions in the High Court to safeguard the interests of the business community and residents of Islamabad. He also referred to ICCI’s role in persuading the Federal board of Revenue to withdraw its requirement in income tax returns for declaring Fair Market Value (FMV) and Current Market Value of immovable properties in addition to the declared transaction values.

He noted that the reversal came after strong protest by the business community and direct intervention of the Prime Minister.

