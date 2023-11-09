ICCI proposes highest civil award of Pakistan for Indonesian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Business Community proposed to give the highest civil award of Pakistan to the Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam M. Tugio for extraordinary services in strengthening the bilateral economic, trade, political and diplomatic relations between both the countries.

Addressing the farewell dinner in his honour hosted by the ICCI's President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawri, the Indonesian Ambassador said Indonesia and Pakistan have huge potential to increase their economy and the role of business communities of both sides was significant in this regard.

He said there are many potential sectors including tourism, trade, technology, energy and agriculture through which the two countries can expand their relations and by finding new economic sectors for increasing bilateral ties.

He said: "Indonesia and Pakistan are connected by historical religious ties and we have to transfer this legacy to our next generation for which both nations are responsible."

Ambassador Tugio said that the best memories of his life are associated with Pakistan. This country is extremely hospitable and it is unparalleled in its natural beauty.

The Indonesian envoy said that his experiences as the ambassador to Pakistan were very wonderful. The business community here has a lot of potential, and it is hoped that the leadership of Pakistan's business community, especially the ICCI will play an unparalleled role in increasing the economic and trade relations between Indonesia and Pakistan.

He said that there are strong possibilities of Pakistan-Indonesia direct flights being operational and by finalizing it soon, direct air connectivity will be established between the two countries.

The Indonesian ambassador said that the free trade agreement between Pakistan and Indonesia will be finalized soon after which mutual trade between the two countries will increase further.

He said that he had done a lot of work to increase the mutual relations and more work was needed to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador said that Indonesia can be a gateway for Pakistan in ASEAN countries. In the same way, Pakistan can develop trade routes for Indonesia in South Asia and Central Asian countries.

ICCI, President Ahsan Bakhtawari said the role of the business community was very important in increasing trade relations between Indonesia and Pakistan and for this the role of ICCI was significant in this regard.

He said that tourism, IT and textiles are important sectors for strengthening mutual economic and trade relations in both countries.

Ahsan said that mutual trade between Pakistan and Indonesia is 4.5 billion dollars, and needs to be further increased, for which ICCI will play its important role.

The ICCI president said that the trade between ASEAN and Pakistan is currently $11 billion, which is much less than its potential and more work was needed.

He expressed the hope that Indonesian Ambassador Adam Togu will give his best position to improve the image of Pakistan on his return from Pakistan and he will show a better image of Pakistan.

On this occasion, General Secretary of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zafar Bakhtari said that direct air flight and free trade agreement between Pakistan and Indonesia are the need of the hour and their implementation is inevitable.

He said that the economic and trade relations between the two countries will increase with direct flight, but also the mutual relations between the two nations will be established.

On this occasion, Additional Secretary, MOFA, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said that Pakistan and Indonesia can help each other provide trade corridors.

He said that the geo-strategic location of both countries can strengthen the geo-economic benefits of both countries.

Indonesia and Pakistan have strong political ties,which need to be strengthened in the Business to Business side, he added.

On the occasion, Senior Vice President , ICCI Faad Waheed said that Pakistan and Indonesia have huge potential to explore new sectors of the economy for strengthening bilateral economic ties.

Chairman Founder Group, ICCI Khalid Malik said that Indonesia and Pakistan are connected in mutual historical and religious relations, and mutual relations have been established between them.

Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Engineer Azharul Islam said that he recently visited Indonesia with a trade delegation and there are plenty of opportunities to increase mutual trade between the two countries.

Ambassador of Malaysia Azhar Mazlan, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadyov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzan Kistafan, Ambassador of the Philippines Maria Aagus, Ambassador of Nepal, Topis Adhikari, diplomats, business community and journalists attended the farewell ceremony.