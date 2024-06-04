ICCI proposes measures for broadening tax base

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday urged the government to introduce special measures in upcoming federal budget for the financial year 2024-25 for broadening the tax base by taking the business community on board, besides forming joint committees at district levels to address the challenges faced by local trade and investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday urged the government to introduce special measures in upcoming federal budget for the financial year 2024-25 for broadening the tax base by taking the business community on board, besides forming joint committees at district levels to address the challenges faced by local trade and investment.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’, President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the chamber had forwarded its budget proposals to the government and urged for incorporating these suggestion in the budget to flourish local trade and business.

He said said that business community of the country was aware of the significance of the tax for economic development and it always remained at the forefront for ensuring the full tax compliance for the documenting the national economy and social prosperity.

The president termed the track and trace system as imperative to check those involved in tax evasion and underlined the need for large scale reforms in Federal Board of Revenue, besides privatization of losing making government entities and promotion of exports to initiate journey towards the economic stability.

Demanding incentives in the budget to allure investors for strengthening the economy, he said that National Tax Number must be declared mandatory for opening of bank accounts and for sale and purchase of properties, adding that supplies to retailers having no NTN should be stopped henceforth.

He urged for introducing a proper reward system to acknowledge outstanding business leaders and encouraging them as well as to promote and develop the tax compliance culture in the country for achieving sustainable economic growth and social development.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Abid Mehmood said that so far 2,187 traders from the different markets of Islamabad had voluntarily registered under the Tajir Dost Scheme.

He assured that there would be no harassment or threats hurling to traders for the purpose and that doors of his office were opened for the community to facilitate it in the process.

He also expressed his gratitude to ICCI President and his team for the cooperation on the subject and therein organizing the seminar.

Naeem Mir, Chief Coordinator Tajir Dost Scheme explained the salient features of the scheme and said that all the reservations of traders were duly addressed, adding that any complaint regarding the scheme would be addressed within short time.

Senior Vice President ICCI Faad Waheed and Vice President Engineer Azhar ul Islam Zafar said that ensuring the tax compliance was the duty of every citizen as well as the traders and investors.

He urge the government for providing them level playing field to local business community and take steps for ease of doing business in the country to attract local as well as foreign investment to achieve sustainable economic growth and development.