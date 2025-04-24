ICCI, PSW to strengthen trade facilitation for business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Pakistan Single Window (PSW) have reaffirmed their commitment to work collaboratively for the benefit of the business community by addressing challenges related to trade facilitation and simplifying trade processes.

In a significant step forward, ICCI in collaboration with PSW organized a refresher session on “PSW’s Role in Simplifying and Strengthening Trade Processes” at the ICCI premises.

The session aimed to enhance awareness and understanding among the business community regarding PSW’s pivotal role in transforming international trade operations through digitization.

A large number of business leaders from the region participated in the session to familiarize themselves with the PSW procedures and explore avenues for promoting cross-border trade.

In his welcome remarks, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi emphasized the transformative impact of PSW in reducing the time and cost of doing business by replacing paper-based processes with a single-entry digital platform for import, export, and transit documentation.

He also highlighted the platform's inclusive approach in empowering women-led MSMEs by addressing their operational and financial barriers.

He reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to keeping its members informed and aligned with key national reforms aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business in Pakistan.

“This session will help our business community gain practical knowledge and insight into smoother trade operations, contributing to the overall economic development of the country,” he added.

Presenting the technical aspects, Hafiz Muhammad Ahmad, Domain Officer PSW, elaborated on the benefits of the portal that interlinks customs, banks, OGAs, freight forwarders, and other stakeholders.

He underscored that PSW ensures compliance with national and international regulations through automated systems that foster transparency, speed, and efficiency in trade procedures.

He further informed that 21 out of 77 trade-regulating departments have already been integrated into the PSW system.

Ms. Zainab Nayyer, Business Analyst at PSW, delivered a detailed presentation covering the subscription and registration procedures, followed by a comprehensive Q&A session, satisfying participant queries.

ICCI Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry appreciated the efforts of PSW and reaffirmed that the Chamber will continue to organize such informative sessions in the future for the greater benefit of the business community.