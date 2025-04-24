ICCI, PSW To Strengthen Trade Facilitation For Business Community
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Pakistan Single Window (PSW) have reaffirmed their commitment to work collaboratively for the benefit of the business community by addressing challenges related to trade facilitation and simplifying trade processes.
In a significant step forward, ICCI in collaboration with PSW organized a refresher session on “PSW’s Role in Simplifying and Strengthening Trade Processes” at the ICCI premises.
The session aimed to enhance awareness and understanding among the business community regarding PSW’s pivotal role in transforming international trade operations through digitization.
A large number of business leaders from the region participated in the session to familiarize themselves with the PSW procedures and explore avenues for promoting cross-border trade.
In his welcome remarks, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi emphasized the transformative impact of PSW in reducing the time and cost of doing business by replacing paper-based processes with a single-entry digital platform for import, export, and transit documentation.
He also highlighted the platform's inclusive approach in empowering women-led MSMEs by addressing their operational and financial barriers.
He reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to keeping its members informed and aligned with key national reforms aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business in Pakistan.
“This session will help our business community gain practical knowledge and insight into smoother trade operations, contributing to the overall economic development of the country,” he added.
Presenting the technical aspects, Hafiz Muhammad Ahmad, Domain Officer PSW, elaborated on the benefits of the portal that interlinks customs, banks, OGAs, freight forwarders, and other stakeholders.
He underscored that PSW ensures compliance with national and international regulations through automated systems that foster transparency, speed, and efficiency in trade procedures.
He further informed that 21 out of 77 trade-regulating departments have already been integrated into the PSW system.
Ms. Zainab Nayyer, Business Analyst at PSW, delivered a detailed presentation covering the subscription and registration procedures, followed by a comprehensive Q&A session, satisfying participant queries.
ICCI Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry appreciated the efforts of PSW and reaffirmed that the Chamber will continue to organize such informative sessions in the future for the greater benefit of the business community.
Recent Stories
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard
More Stories From Business
-
ICCI, PSW to strengthen trade facilitation for business community6 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim26 minutes ago
-
Agricultural chemical imports increase 3.36% in 9 months26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $2.482 billion from IT services' export during Jul-Feb3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 20258 hours ago
-
Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad17 hours ago
-
NA Committee on National Food Security meets17 hours ago
-
EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Trump fury18 hours ago
-
Stocks rally as Trump soothes fears over China trade, Fed19 hours ago
-
Finance minister highlights Pakistan’s efforts to address climate change through development of CP ..19 hours ago