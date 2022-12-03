UrduPoint.com

ICCI Remembers Renowned Business Leader SM Muneer

ICCI remembers renowned business leader SM Muneer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a reception in memory of eminent industrialist and head of United Business Group SM Muneer (late). Khursheed Ahmed Qadri offered prayers for the departed soul.

SM Muneer passed away earlier this week at the age of 77.

Speaking at the occasion, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari paid rich tributes to SM Muneer for his invaluable services to the business community of the country.

He said Muneer was a great mentor and patron to the young business leaders who always guided them on how to promote the business and economic interests of Pakistan.

He said Muneer had also rendered great services as Chairman Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and his death was a huge loss for his family and for the business community of the country.

Senator Lt Gen (retd)Abdul Qayyum Khan appreciated ICCI for holding Fateha Khawani for SM Muneer.

He said Muneer was a great human being and a legendary business leader.

He said SM Muneer had made great contributions to noble causes, including education, health, and charity works, and his loss would not be repaired for years to come. Former president ICCI Zafar Bakhtawari said SM Muneer was a role model for the business class as he dedicated his life to serving the business community of the country.

He said a reference for SM Muneer Late) would also be held inviting all business leaders from across the country to pay tribute to his services.

Vice President ICCI Muhammad Azhar ul islam Zafar, President Islamabad Industrial Association Zikria A. Zia, former presidents ICCI Mian Shaukat Masud and Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Ch. Waheed ud Din, Malik Sohail Hussain, Khalid Chaudhry, and others also paid tribute to the services of SM Muneer and highlighted his services to the business community.

