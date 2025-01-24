ICCI-Riphah University To Host Conference On “Business Challenges, Opportunities”
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Riphah International University have announced a joint effort to organize a major conference aimed at strengthening the link between industry and academia.
This conference will involve collaboration with other universities in the region, focusing on finding practical solutions to align academic research with the needs of the industry, particularly in developing market-driven and export-oriented products, said a press release issued here on Friday.
The decision to organize the conference was made during a meeting between Hassan Mohammad Khan, Chancellor of Riphah International University, and Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of ICCI, at the Chamber House in Islamabad.
The event seeks to address key challenges faced by the business community and to create a robust platform for youth involvement in economic and business activities.
Khan emphasized that Riphah University is committed to conducting high-quality research in close collaboration with the business community, especially the ICCI, to meet industry needs and have a positive social and economic impact on Pakistan.
He highlighted that with 60% of Pakistan’s population being youth, there is immense potential to drive the country’s economic advancement by integrating them into business activities.
Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of ICCI, reaffirmed the Chamber’s dedication to fostering strong industry-university relationships.
He explained that ICCI, in collaboration with universities, will gather research-based projects from graduates, select promising products, and present them to the business community for financial support and investment, helping bring these ideas to market.
This initiative aims to resolve issues faced by businesses while contributing to job creation and economic growth.
Additionally, the ICCI leadership, including Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, continues to focus on addressing the concerns of the trading community and is actively engaged with relevant authorities like the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and IESCO to find solutions that will ease the process of doing business in Islamabad.
The upcoming conference is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing Pakistan’s economic landscape by fostering collaboration between academia and industry, driving innovation, and ultimately contributing to national prosperity.
Major General Syed Guftar Shah (Retd) and renowned businessman Chaudhry Nazakat Ali of Paris Limousine Service New York also held meetings with the ICCI President, discussing potential collaborative efforts to promote business growth.
Their discussions highlighted the importance of cross-sector partnerships in driving economic development, underscoring their commitment to fostering stronger business connections and creating opportunities for mutual success.
Recent Stories
PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker
Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home
Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..
EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..
Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1705 against USD Friday8 minutes ago
-
ICCI-Riphah University to host conference on “Business challenges, opportunities”8 minutes ago
-
China issues 4.72 trillion yuan in new local gov't bonds in 20248 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs 2,900 per tola18 minutes ago
-
Weekly inflation goes down by 0.77pc, decelerates to 0.52pc on YoY basis1 hour ago
-
Cabinet Committee briefed on rightsizing of Revenue Division, MoPA&SS2 hours ago
-
Cutlery exports increase 9.43% to $30.901 in 1HFY20242 hours ago
-
Ahsan vows to elevate Pakistan’s satellite technology, launch 15 space shuttles in five years3 hours ago
-
Fate of USC to be decided in next meeting: Minister4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 20257 hours ago