ICCI, SECP Host Awareness Session On 'ezifile' Portal To Simplify Company Registration
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organized an awareness session at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on ezifiling and the Companies Regulations 2024.
This session aimed to inform the business community about the newly introduced filing system and regulations, which provide a unified regulatory framework for company registration and post-incorporation compliance.
The session was well-attended by ICCI executive members and other business professionals seeking guidance on company incorporation and post-incorporation compliances and easy compliance with the updated regulations, said a press release issued here Thursday.
In his welcome address, the acting President of ICCI, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, commended the SECP for taking proactive steps to modernize and simplify business operations.
He highlighted the importance of the SECP's initiatives in promoting incorporation and introducing e-filing systems, which have streamlined processes and enhanced ease of business.
He brought Pakistan's practices in line with international standards.
The acting President expressed confidence that the session would benefit the business community and facilitate smoother business operations.
He further suggested that the SECP consider setting up a dedicated desk at the ICCI, similar to other service desks like NADRA, IESCO, Police, FTO, and TDAP, for greater convenience and support for businesses.
Saeedullah Khan, the Registrar at SECP, said that the session underscores SECP's commitment to making business operations more efficient and transparent while providing the tools necessary for businesses to comply effectively with the new regulations.
He noted that the SECP had reviewed existing regulations, reduced the number of forms required for filing from 75 to 28, and eliminated redundancy, ensuring greater clarity.
He highlighted that the drive towards corporatization and e-filing is key to fostering a transparent and efficient business environment.
He also stressed that these reforms are crucial for promoting sustainable economic growth, improving governance, and making Pakistan more competitive globally.
Khan explained that the core aim of these initiatives is to minimize human intervention and formalize the informal economy.
Amir Saleem, Additional Registrar Licensing and Registration Division at SECP provided an in-depth presentation on the SECP's digitization initiative titled LEAP (Leading Efficiency through Automation Prowess).
He explained that LEAP aims to enhance organizational efficiency, improve business efficiency, and increase transparency by fully digitizing the registration process.
The new interface, named file, is designed to simplify the navigation through the registration process, improve accessibility to information, and streamline the submission of returns and documents.
Saleem noted that ezi-file would also feature communication tools, such as alerts, notifications, and announcements, informing users about corporate registry matters.
Special Advisor to the ICCI President, Naeem Siddiqui, moderated the session and raised important challenges, such as limited digital literacy, restricted access to technology, and concerns about regulatory scrutiny.
He suggested that SECP conduct more sessions to educate businesses and address these concerns.
Recent Stories
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.1,100 per tola5 minutes ago
-
ICCI, SECP host awareness session on 'ezifile' Portal to simplify company registration5 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report45 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Asian stocks begin year on cautious note2 hours ago
-
Services exports grew by 7.8% in 05 months of FY 2024-253 hours ago
-
KPRA collects Rs.24.2bn in six months of FY 2024-25, showing 45pc growth4 hours ago
-
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
President GCCI hails five-year economic plan “Uraan Pakistan”5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 20257 hours ago