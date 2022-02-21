UrduPoint.com

ICCI Signs Agreement With CEC To Promote Role Of SMEs In Economic Development

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ICCI signs agreement with CEC to promote role of SMEs in economic development

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the Commonwealth Entrepreneurs Club (CEC) based in the UK have signed an Agreement of Cooperation (AoC) to promote SMEs and enhance their role in the economic development of the country

Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, ICCI and Mobin Rafiq, Founder & Chairman, CEC signed the agreement during a ceremony held at ICCI.

By signing the AoC, ICCI has been nominated to act as a hub-organization for the acceleration of CEC activities in Pakistan and to look after the economic interests of SMEs and entrepreneurship development at global level with a particular focus in the Commonwealth region.

The sitting President of ICCI was nominated as the Global Ambassador of CEC to help promote SMEs and entrepreneurship culture.

The key objective of the agreement was to work for building partnerships of Pakistani SMEs with the SMEs of commonwealth countries for business collaborations and technology transfer to Pakistan.

Both sides will work to develop proposals for the enhanced role of SMEs and give suggestions to the government for policy reforms.

They will also work for increasing Pakistan's exports, and attractive FDI to the country. Both parties will also sensitize the youth and especially women for becoming entrepreneurs and play an active role in the economic development of Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir lauded the efforts of Commonwealth Entrepreneurs Club for the betterment of SMEs in the commonwealth countries.

He assured that ICCI would work closely with CEC to strengthen SMEs in Pakistan so that they could promote trade, improve exports, reduce poverty, create more jobs for youth and play an increased role in the economic development of the country.

He appreciated Mobin Rafiq for founding CEC, which was growing rapidly in commonwealth countries and hoped that its cooperation with ICCI would contribute to strengthening the SME sector in Pakistan.

Mobin Rafiq, Founder & Chairman, Commonwealth Entrepreneurs Club in his address said that he had dedicated his life to help SMEs of the commonwealth region.

He said that he was also planning to initiate global sustainable projects aimed at inclusivity and empowering marginalized communities with skills and enabling them with the power of SMEs to create jobs and end poverty.

He wanted to realize these goals by connecting 5K+ highly successful entrepreneurs from across 54 commonwealth nations to open up new markets, facilitate trade and enhance regional connectivity.

He hoped that the cooperation of ICCI with CEC would yield beneficial outcomes for SMEs in Pakistan.

