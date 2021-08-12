UrduPoint.com

ICCI Starts Tree Plantation To Contribute For Clean And Green Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry kicked off a tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in the premises of ICCI to support the Prime Minister's initiative of clean and green Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Yasir Ilyas said that ICCI was the first Chamber of the country to launch a Go Green Drive last year under which hundreds and thousands of trees were planted in Islamabad and this year more trees would be planted in the Federal capital including markets and industrial areas. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had set a target of planting 10 billion trees in five years and launching a tree plantation drive from ICCI was part of the initiatives to support the PM's mission of a clean and green Pakistan.

He called upon the business community to take active part in this noble campaign and plant maximum tree plants in Islamabad to make its environment healthier and green.

He said that proper care should be taken of planted trees as the survival rate of plants was almost 50 percent due to various factors including damage to the plants by animals and termite.

ICCI President also appealed to other organizations and the members of civil society to become part of the tree plantation campaign and contribute their share by planting maximum saplings that would go a long way in making Islamabad a green and beautiful city of the country.

