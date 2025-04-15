ICCI stresses need for international-level skill centers to combat poverty, unemployment

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday emphasized the critical need to impart market-driven training to youth and equip them with industry-relevant skills to effectively tackle unemployment and poverty across the country.
In a statement President ICCI, Nasir Mansoor Qureshi pointed out that Pakistan lacks international-standard skill development centers, while countries like India have over 280 and Bangladesh boasts around a dozen such institutions.
These centers not only provide technical training but also educate skilled workers about the cultural, linguistic, and professional expectations of their destination countries, he remarked.
Qureshi underlined the importance of industry-integrated training programs, advocating for practical, hands-on learning directly within industrial environments. “Rather than relying solely on theoretical learning, we must expose students to real-time tools, equipment, and working conditions,” he said.
He further stressed that, along with conventional and industrial skills, IT and digital training must be prioritized to keep pace with global demand. Key sectors identified for targeted skills development include healthcare, agriculture, banking and finance, construction, driving, hospitality, language training, tourism, IT, manufacturing, textiles, and mining.
The ICCI President particularly highlighted the importance of International Certification, stating, “Without recognized certification, our workforce cannot effectively compete in the global job market.”
Recognizing the role of women in economic development, Qureshi also called for focused initiatives to empower women entrepreneurs and support them in establishing their own startups within their communities.
He assured that the ICCI stands ready to collaborate with all relevant government entities to establish a network of world-class skill development centers in Pakistan.
