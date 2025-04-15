Open Menu

ICCI Stresses Need For International-level Skill Centers To Combat Poverty, Unemployment

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ICCI stresses need for international-level skill centers to combat poverty, unemployment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday emphasized the critical need to impart market-driven training to youth and equip them with industry-relevant skills to effectively tackle unemployment and poverty across the country.

In a statement President ICCI, Nasir Mansoor Qureshi pointed out that Pakistan lacks international-standard skill development centers, while countries like India have over 280 and Bangladesh boasts around a dozen such institutions.

These centers not only provide technical training but also educate skilled workers about the cultural, linguistic, and professional expectations of their destination countries, he remarked.

Qureshi underlined the importance of industry-integrated training programs, advocating for practical, hands-on learning directly within industrial environments. “Rather than relying solely on theoretical learning, we must expose students to real-time tools, equipment, and working conditions,” he said.

He further stressed that, along with conventional and industrial skills, IT and digital training must be prioritized to keep pace with global demand. Key sectors identified for targeted skills development include healthcare, agriculture, banking and finance, construction, driving, hospitality, language training, tourism, IT, manufacturing, textiles, and mining.

The ICCI President particularly highlighted the importance of International Certification, stating, “Without recognized certification, our workforce cannot effectively compete in the global job market.”

Recognizing the role of women in economic development, Qureshi also called for focused initiatives to empower women entrepreneurs and support them in establishing their own startups within their communities.

He assured that the ICCI stands ready to collaborate with all relevant government entities to establish a network of world-class skill development centers in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Da ..

Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..

57 minutes ago
 Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up ..

Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre

1 hour ago
 vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture ..

Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..

1 hour ago
 Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pi ..

Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive

2 hours ago
 Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Kara ..

Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak

2 hours ago
 Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred ..

Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast

2 hours ago
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students fro ..

Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks ..

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off

4 hours ago
 National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA ..

National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..

4 hours ago
 UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on G ..

UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

4 hours ago
 March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new ..

AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business