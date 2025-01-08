ICCI To Collaborate With Authorities To Make Islamabad Drug-free
Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) is actively working to eliminate drug abuse in the capital city, aiming to create a healthier, cleaner, greener, and more eco-friendly environment.
This was highlighted by the ICCI Acting President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, during a meeting of the ICCI Sub-Committee on Anti-Narcotics said a press release.
He expressed concern over the rising use of drugs, particularly among youth, and emphasized the responsibility of all citizens to expose and fight the drug trade.
He praised the efforts of state agencies like the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and the police in combating drug trafficking at all levels.
He urged these agencies to adopt stricter measures against those involved in the illicit trade.
As far as the ICCI is concerned, it is committed to raising awareness through seminars, walks, and sports events to sensitize the community, he added.
Acting senior vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry said that by working together with relevant authorities, ICCI aims to create a safe and secure environment that fosters business growth and prosperity.
This collaborative approach is expected to yield positive results and contribute to the overall development of Islamabad.
Raja Tariq Mehmood Kiyani, Director of Legal at ANF Headquarters, emphasized that youth are the Primary victims of drug abuse and stressed the importance of immediate actions to protect their future.
He reassured that ANF will fully cooperate with the ICCI in its efforts to curb the menace at all levels.
Mohammad Ethsham Chaudhry, Convener of the Anti-Narcotics Sub-Committee, affirmed the committee's commitment to eliminating anti-state elements involved in the drug trade.
Malik Mohsin Khalid, Executive Member and co-convener of the committee, welcomed the guests and outlined the Chamber's efforts to support the business community and the public's well-being.
