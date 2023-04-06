ICCI to cooperate with Police in controlling crimes in the city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Thursday lauded the role of Islamabad Police for maintaining maintain law and order situation and providing a secure environment to the private sector.

Addressing an Iftar party organized by the Islamabad D.Watson Lions Club in honor of the police officers and personnel, he assured that the business community would extend all possible cooperation to the police in controlling the crimes in the city, said a press release.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that police officers and jawan soldiers perform duties at check posts and in mosques during prayer times and their presence at the occasion gives a sense of better safety and security to the citizens, which is laudable.

He assured that the business community would always be standing with the police in maintaining a safe and secure environment in the city that would also help in promoting business activities.

He also distributed various gifts to the police officers and jawans on the occasion.

Saifur Rehman Khan, President of Islamabad D.Watson Lions Club said that the purpose of organizing the Iftari with police personnel is to express solidarity with them as they are rendering great service to the community. He said that the police are a key part of society and close liaison between the police and civil society would be very helpful in controlling crimes and promoting peace.

District Police Officer Saddar Nausherwan Ali thanked President ICCI President, Islamabad D.Watson Lions Club for joining police officers and jawans in iftari and expressing solidarity with them.

He said that their cooperation and support would further boost the morale of the police and enable them to perform their duties with more commitment and dedication.