ICCI to have ‘Police Centre of Services’ to facilitate business community: DIG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Raza Naqvi on Friday applauded the hard work of the traders’ community for the development of the country by saying that all out efforts will be made to provide them a peaceful environment for the growth of businesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Raza Naqvi on Friday applauded the hard work of the traders’ community for the development of the country by saying that all out efforts will be made to provide them a peaceful environment for the growth of businesses.

He said that security will be beefed in all the shopping centers by ensuring the functioning of the safe city cameras and those issues like beggary, snatching, drug trafficking etc. will also be curbed with the cooperation of the business community, said a press release issued here.

He said this during his interaction with traders’ leaders of different markets of the capital city at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with SSP Traffic Sarfraz Virk.

On this occasion, he announced that a 24/7 ‘ Police Centre of Services’ will be established at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry from where the traders’ will be able to obtain Character Certificates, verifications and other required documents under one roof.

He added that as per the demand of the ICCI President a ‘Police Reconciliation Centre will also be established in the ICCI premises for the quick and amicable resolution of traders’ disputes by their own representatives.

He added that ICC has to constitute a Police-Corporate Liaison Committee for the purpose and assured that there will be no police intervention in the matter as long as the disputes will be settled on merit.

In his address, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that ICCI has been playing the role of a bridge between the government and business community for ensuring the viable atmosphere for ease of doing business and that resolution of community’s problem on priority basis is need of the hour.

Highlighting his achievements as President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtwari termed maintenance of law and order as pre-requisite for the development of the country and affirmed business community’s fullest cooperation to police for the objective, by asserting that traders’ representatives must be taken on board vis-à-vis the matters pertaining to the community.

He also apprised the DIG about some of the issues being faced by the community that need immediate action like dysfunctional safe city cameras, traffic problems, beggars’ influx, drugs peddling etc.

Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari by terming the posting of visionary IG and DIG Police in Islamabad as the blessing for the inhabitants said that availability of peaceful, congenial and business friendly environment will surely bear fruit and go a long way in strengthening the economy of the country.

SSP traffic Sarfraz Virk said that six driving test centres have been established in different localities of the capital city and a state of the art Police Facilitation Centre will be established at the ICCI from where business community will be able to get renewed its driving licenses.

M/s Khalid Chaudhry, Ikhlaq Abbasi and Raja Hassan Akhtar by mentioning community’s problems concerning Police said that businessmen are determined to contribute in country’s development, therefore they must be facilitated by all the quarters concerned for the job.

Convener Police subcommittee ICCI Saif-ur-Rehman while conducting the ceremony narrated the significance of Police-Corporate liaison.

SP City Khan Aurangzeb, Raja Hassan Akhtar, Yousuf Rajput, Faizan Shehzad, Abdur Rehman Siddiqui, Rizwan Cheena, Chaudhry Waseem, Chaudhry Mohammad Ali and others were also present on the occasion.