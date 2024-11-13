Open Menu

ICCI To Launch University Students' Competition For Skill Development: Nasir Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Former President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Abdul Rauf Alam, has described the Islamabad Chamber as an apex body dedicated to uniting the business community in order to address its challenges and economic development.

He made these remarks during his address at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, while leading a large delegation of the Traders Welfare Association (TWA) Super Market, which visited the Chamber to congratulate its newly elected office bearers on Wednesday.

He emphasized the importance of strong connectivity with the Chamber and unity among members for the timely resolution of issues related to the Capital Development Authority and other relevant departments.

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President ICCI and Industry, underscored the vital role that the business community plays in driving economic activity and generating revenue for infrastructure development. He expressed his determination to strengthen relationships with government departments and organizations to tackle trade and industry challenges, create opportunities for international investment, and connect local businesses with global markets.

Qureshi informed attendees that the Chamber is working diligently to promote linkages between business and academia.

In the near future, it will organize an event competition for final-year BBA students to encourage them to showcase their potential for the enhancement of business activities in the region.

He assured the delegation that the issues they face would be raised at appropriate forums with full commitment to finding solutions and creating a more cost-effective, business-friendly environment.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Chairman of the Founder Group, expressed optimism that the Chamber's current leadership will do everything possible to establish a level playing field for the business community.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General of the United Business Group (UBG), stated that any attempts to create division within the community will be thwarted through solidarity and collective action.

Shahzad Shabbir Abbasi, President of the Traders Welfare Association (TWA) Super Market, affirmed that the business community is united under the Founder Group and urged the Chamber's leadership to prioritize the resolution of their issues.

Senior Vice President Abdur Rehman Siddiqui, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Saqib Abbasi, and Saeed Khan also shared their insights on the occasion.

Executive Members Malik Mohsin Khalid, Ishaq Sial, Aamir Qureshi, Chaudhry M. Irfan, Chaudhry M. Waseem, and a majority of other members were present.

