ICCI to organize All Pakistan Chambers’ Presidents Conclave on Tuesday

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) will organize a two-day ‘All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conclave’ on June 25-26 to discuss the key issues faced by the business community across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) will organize a two-day ‘All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conclave’ on June 25-26 to discuss the key issues faced by the business community across the country.

The event is likely to be attended by representatives of Federal ministers, presidents of different chambers of commerce, diplomats, and educationists.

President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, stated that ICCI had organized the first All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conclave in 2020, bringing presidents of all chambers of commerce and industry under one roof to discuss the key issues facing the business community.

"The event provided an opportunity to put forward proposals to the government for resolving the key issues faced by local trade and business," he added, noting that the second edition of the conclave was now set to convene.

He emphasized that the event aims to discuss important issues, share ideas, and collaborate on initiatives promoting economic growth and development.

The conclave will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, providing a platform for business leaders to engage with each other and policymakers, he added.

With the country's economy facing multiple challenges that have slowed down business activities, ICCI felt the need to convene the leadership of the entire business community to provide comprehensive and workable proposals to revive business and economic activities, he added.

He urged concerned ministers to involve the business community in measures aimed at promoting ease of doing business in the country, expressing optimism that APCPC would play a crucial role in building confidence between the government and the business community to put Pakistan's economy on the path of sustainable growth.