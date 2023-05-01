ICCI to organize marathon race in Capital to promote health awareness

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Monday said that the Chamber would organize a marathon race in the Capital to create better health awareness among the youth in order to promote a healthy society.

The event would be be organized in collaboration with ICT Administration, DHO Islamabad and other organizations and diplomatic community, retired persons and high government officials will also be invited in the marathon race to better highlight the importance of healthy activities for the society.

He said this addressing the inauguration of the Run & Ride bicycle event at F-9 Park, which was organized by DHO Islamabad in cooperation with ICT Administration, ICCI, UNICEF, WHO and others to create better awareness among the citizens about the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Pakistan Pediatric Association Islamabad Head Professor Ijaz A. Khan, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan Abdullah A. Fazil, SSP Traffic Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Representative of WHO and others were also present on the occasion.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that today's youth had become almost addicted to mobile phones and social media, due to which they were moving away from healthy activities.

Resultantly, diabetes, blood pressure, heart and other diseases were on the rise in the society, he added.

He said that in order to get rid of these diseases and to promote a healthy society, healthy activities including walking, bicycle culture, sports & running activities should be promoted in the society to protect people from diseases and enable them to play an active role in the development of the economy.

He said that nowadays the rush of patients in hospitals was increasing and due to the increase in population, it was becoming difficult for the government to establish more hospitals in cities and villages.

Therefore, the best solution to all these problems is to encourage people towards a healthy lifestyle, which will reduce the number of patients and also reduce the burden on the country's resources.

He also appreciated the role of the health workers who rendered valuable services to the public during the coronavirus and hoped that they would continue to serve the public with the same spirit in the future.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon in his address paid tributes to the efforts of DHO Islamabad Dr. Zaeem Zia for organizing the run & ride event in collaboration with ICCI and other institutions because such activities were necessary for a healthy society.

He also appreciated the proposal of ICCI to organize a marathon race in Islamabad and assured that the ICT administration would cooperate with the Chamber in this event.

Dr. Zaeem Zia in his address informed the participants about the aims and objectives of organizing the run & ride event and thanked ICCI, UNICEF, WHO and other partners for making the event successful.

He also thanked Islamabad Police, Traffic Police and other participants for joining the event.

Abdullah A Fadil, Representative UNICEF Pakistan said that Pakistan did a great job with the Covid vaccines and we should replicate that effort with routine immunization as well.

ICCI Senior Vice President Faad Waheed, former President & Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari, Babar Chaudhry, Nisar Mirza, Mohsin Malik and others were also present on the occasion.