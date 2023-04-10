Close
ICCI To Organize Shopping Festival In Last Week Of Ramadan

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ICCI to organize shopping festival in last week of Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has planned to organize a shopping festival in F-7 and F-10 markets in collaboration with the ICT Administration, Municipal Corporation of Islamabad, and concerned market associations from the 21st of Ramadan till Chand Raat.

The festival will feature many activities including a traditional food area, art & crafts corner, mehndi stalls, kids' area, corporate stalls, live music stage, lucky draws, quizzes, laser lights, lighting displays, and first aid medical camp. All entry and exit points of both markets would be decorated with gigantic arches displaying event branding.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in his statement said that the shopping festival would increase the footfall of customers and provide a good opportunity for the traders of the area to generate more business.

He said that shopping festivals have become increasingly important in the retail world in recent years, as they not only drive sales, but they also provide a variety of brands to the customers and help them to purchase items of their choice. He hoped that the shopping festival in F-7 and F-10 markets would boost trade activities and provide customers with better choices for shopping.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI said that shopping festivals are very effective in promoting trade activities and hoped that the shopping festival in Islamabad would provide a good opportunity for customers to buy different products at affordable prices in a festive environment.

Engineer Muhammad Azharul islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI said that the trend of shopping festivals is on the rise in the world and it is important that all relevant institutions should facilitate organizing shopping festivals in the capital.

