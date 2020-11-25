UrduPoint.com
ICCI Urged To Take Measures For Strong Enforcement Of SOPs In Markets Instead Of Early Closures

Wed 25th November 2020

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday urged the government to take measures for strong enforcement of Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) in markets and commercial centres to curb spread of Covid-19 pandemic instead of considering early closure of businesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday urged the government to take measures for strong enforcement of Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) in markets and commercial centres to curb spread of Covid-19 pandemic instead of considering early closure of businesses.

They were of the view that any move to reduce timings for markets and commercial centres would be destructive for business activities and wold be more harmful for the overall economy.

They said Sindh has reduced timings for markets up to 6:00 pm, but it was not acceptable for the business community as it would cause them big business loss.

Chairing the meeting, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI said prolonged lockdowns and early closure of businesses over the past few months due to Covid-19 pandemic has destroyed a number of businesses and rendered hundreds of people jobless.

He said any further lockdown in markets or early closure of businesses would create more problems for the business community and lead to harmful consequences for the economy.

He said many members of the business community were facing a number of problems in payment of rents, utility bills, salaries, taxes and loans as they were still struggling for the revival of businesses after the lockdowns.

He urged the government to take measures for strong enforcement of SOPs in markets and commercial centres to curb spread of Covid-19 instead of considering early closure of businesses.

Yasir Ilyas said reducing business timings would create more rush in markets leading to further problems for the traders and customers.

In order to reduce rush in markets and commercial centres, he urged the government to further enhance timings for opening and closing of businesses so that people could do shopping as per their convenience.

He said despite suffering great losses over the past few months, the business community of the Federal capital had extended full cooperation to the local administration to deal with Covid-19 pandemic and would cooperate with the government this time as well to implement SOPs to check spread of Covid-19.

He also emphasized upon the business community to act on the policy of `No Mask No Entry' in their businesses to help the government in controlling Covid-19 pandemic.

Fatma Azim, Senior Vice President and Abdul Rehman Khan, Vice President ICCI said the government has banned indoor functions in restaurants and wedding halls/marquees, which was affecting these businesses and has rendered over 10,000 workers jobless.

They appealed to the government to allow restaurants, wedding halls and marquees to open one side and hold indoor functions to control the spread of the pandemic.

They also appealed to the masses to wear masks while visiting the markets.

