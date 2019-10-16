UrduPoint.com
ICCI Urges CDA, MCI To Receive Property Tax On Previous Rates

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:38 PM

ICCI urges CDA, MCI to receive property tax on previous rates

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged the CDA for receiving bills of property tax on previous rates as directed by the Islamabad High Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged the CDA for receiving bills of property tax on previous rates as directed by the Islamabad High Court.

According to the press release issued here Wednesday, the ICCI President said that Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) had made up to 300 percent increase in property tax without applying legal assessment and ascertaining procedure, which raised lot of concerns in the local business community. He said the ICCI filed a writ petition in the Islamabad High Court against the increase in property tax and the case was heard by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

The ICCI lawyer contended that MCI had increased property tax in violation of Section-5 of West Pakistan Urban Immovable Property Tax 1958.

� Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that the IHC Judge has directed to charge the property tax in accordance with the provision of assessment by issuing the amended bills on the basis of previous rates and emphasized that CDA and MCI should comply with the court's orders. He advised the ICCI members that if MCI or CDA was not ready to receive property tax on previous rates, they could pay the property tax through pay order or demand draft on previous rates in light of court's directions.

The next hearing of the case would be held on 11th�December 2019.

Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that IHC has issued stay order against the increase in property and urged that CDA and MCI to ensure implementation of court's orders.

