UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI Urges CDA To Streamline Approval Process Of Commercial Building Plans

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

ICCI urges CDA to streamline approval process of commercial building plans

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan on Thursday urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to streamline the approval process of commercial buildings plans to overcome the losses of millions of rupees due to cost escalation.

According to a press release, he said that civic body should streamline this lengthy process to save investors from unnecessary losses.

He expressed these views while addressing a delegation of Islamabad Estate Agents Association led by its President Sardar Tahir Mehmood.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that almost 95 per cent of the issues of traders and industrialists in the Federal capital were related to the CDA and he would work closely with it for redress.

He said that markets and industrial areas needed urgent attention of the CDA for better development as roads and footpaths were broken, streetlights were not working, filtration plants in many markets were faulty.

He appealed to the Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed to address these issues on priority basis so that the business community can feel facilitated in promoting business activities and developing the economy.

Speaking at the occasion, President, Islamabad Estate Agents Association, Sardar Tahir Mehmood said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced an attractive package for the construction industry with a view to reviving the economic activities, which was valid till December.

However, the FBR has issued an SRO which can affect the PM's package significantly.

He demanded that the date of the construction package should be extended at least for another year to enable maximum investors to take benefit of it.

Former President ICCI Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, and General Secretary Islamabad Estate Agents Association Chaudhry Zahid Rafique stressed upon the CDA to work for resolving the key issues of business community on priority so that business activities could grow smoothly.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Business Chamber Amir Ali December FBR Market Commerce Capital Development Authority From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler congratulates Kuwait&#039;s new Crown Pr ..

6 minutes ago

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

59 minutes ago

NAB writes letter to FIA to place Nawaz Sharif on ..

1 hour ago

US election campaigns seek voters’ data for demo ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

1 hour ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.