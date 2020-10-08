ICCI urges CDA to streamline approval process of commercial building plans

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan on Thursday urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to streamline the approval process of commercial buildings plans to overcome the losses of millions of rupees due to cost escalation.

According to a press release, he said that civic body should streamline this lengthy process to save investors from unnecessary losses.

He expressed these views while addressing a delegation of Islamabad Estate Agents Association led by its President Sardar Tahir Mehmood.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that almost 95 per cent of the issues of traders and industrialists in the Federal capital were related to the CDA and he would work closely with it for redress.

He said that markets and industrial areas needed urgent attention of the CDA for better development as roads and footpaths were broken, streetlights were not working, filtration plants in many markets were faulty.

He appealed to the Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed to address these issues on priority basis so that the business community can feel facilitated in promoting business activities and developing the economy.

Speaking at the occasion, President, Islamabad Estate Agents Association, Sardar Tahir Mehmood said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced an attractive package for the construction industry with a view to reviving the economic activities, which was valid till December.

However, the FBR has issued an SRO which can affect the PM's package significantly.

He demanded that the date of the construction package should be extended at least for another year to enable maximum investors to take benefit of it.

Former President ICCI Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, and General Secretary Islamabad Estate Agents Association Chaudhry Zahid Rafique stressed upon the CDA to work for resolving the key issues of business community on priority so that business activities could grow smoothly.