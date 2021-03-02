UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI Urges CDA To Take Urgent Measures For Upgradation Of Markets

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:20 PM

ICCI urges CDA to take urgent measures for upgradation of markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called upon the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take urgent measures for upgradation of all markets of the Federal capital including Sitara Market.

The maintenance and development of markets would help in facilitating the better growth of business activities.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan,President ICCI while addressing traders after inaugurating a tree plantation campaign at Sitara Market said that all markets in Islamabad needed upgradation of infrastructure including repair of footpaths, carpeting of roads, provision of parking, renovation of water and sewerage, restoration of streetlights.

He urged the CDA to address these issues on priority basis for smooth promotion of trade activities.

He said that the CDA had approved a food street for Sitara Market, which has not been constructed as yet and urged that CDA to construct food street without further delay.

Yasir Ilyas Khan said that climate change impacted economic growth and created new difficulties for people.

Pakistan, tree plantation across the country was the key requirement, he said adding that every traders should plant maximum trees in Islamabad and support the PM's vision for promoting clean and green Pakistan.

He said that like previous years, ICCI would lead the tree plantation campaign in the business community to plant a large number of trees in markets and industrial areas of the federal capital.

Speaking at the occasion, Syed Altaf Hussain Shah, President, Traders Welfare Association, G-7 Markaz, said that the Prime Minister wanted to make Pakistan a clean and green country and starting a tree plantation campaign from Sitara Market was part of efforts to support the PM's vision.

He hoped that under the leadership of ICCI, all market associations of Islamabad would take active part in the campaign to plant maximum trees in markets and green areas.

Ajmal Baloch, President, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tijaran Pakistan said that changing climate was taking a heavy toll on economic activities due to flash floods and rise in temperature.

He appealed to the traders across Pakistan to join hands with the government to plant maximum trees in the country in order to combat the impact of climate change and turn Pakistan into an environment friendly country.

