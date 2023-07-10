ICCI urges for promoting tourism sector to attain growth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce (ICCI) Ahsan Bakhtawari Monday urged the need to develop the tourism sector in order to attract foreign as well as local tourists to attain sustainable economic growth as well as to promote a soft image of the country around the world.

He said ICCI had organized the first event of its kind in the northern areas to highlight the unexplored tourism potential of these areas. He said the event was attended by a large number of foreigners and diplomats from different countries including Turkiye, Malaysia and Syria.

He said the chamber of commerce would further organize such events to promote tourism, which creates livelihood opportunities for the people of these areas, said a press release.

He urged the government for learning from the experiences of brotherly countries like Turkiye and Malaysia to frame tourism development policy and called for working together for the promotion of tourism in the northern areas in the country.

Ambassador of Malaysia to Pakistan Azhar bin Mazlan said that tourism is the most important sector of the Malaysian economy, adding that Pakistan has many places that can attract not only Malaysian tourists but also a large number of tourists from other countries of the world.

Ambassador of Turkiye Dr Mehmet Pachi said that Pakistan has great potential for tourism, adding that Turkiye is one of the most famous tourist destinations in the world where millions of tourists visit every year and it would enhance bilateral cooperation to promote tourism in Pakistan as well.