ICCI Urges ICT Admin To Review Its Decision Regarding Businesses' Closure

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 10:24 PM

ICCI urges ICT admin to review its decision regarding businesses' closure

The business community of Federal Capital on Monday urged the ICT administration to review its decision regarding of businesses' closure in the wake of third wave of COVID-19 and form a new strategy in that regard in consultation with them

They would fully cooperate with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration in the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to curb the coronavirus, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan told the media at the National Press Club, Islamabad Former ICCI presidnet Ejaz Abbasi, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tijaran President Ajmal Baloch, ICCI Vice President Abdul Rehman and leaders of various market associations of the city were also present on the occasion.

Sardar Yasir said the closure of markets would affect the businesses that were already struggling to sustain in the wake of previous lockdowns, and called for relaxation to save the community from losses.

He said the decision to close businesses on Saturdays and Sundays should also be reviewed as it would not only create problems for the customers, but also cause more rush in the markets on other days, which further increase the corona cases.

The ICCI president also appealed to the traders not to allow any customer to enter their shops without masks.

Sardar Yasir appreciated ICT Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat and his team for playing a frontline role against the spread of COVID-19. He urged the ICT administration to focus on the enforcement of SOPs instead of closing the businesses, and assured that the business community would fully cooperate with it in that regard.

He said in the tough times, the businesses needed relief measures from the government in taxes, interest rates, loans and utility charges.

