ICCI Urges Pakistani Diaspora To Play Role In Reviving Economy

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) A delegation of Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN) led by Salman Wahab, Alumni Engagement Coordinator of US Embassy on Sunday visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and discussed possibilities for further improving bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the USA.

The delegation represented various sectors including academia, engineering, entrepreneurs, and IT professionals, according to a press release issued here. 

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, welcomed the PUAN delegation and urged that the Pakistani diaspora in the US should bring modern technology and invest in Pakistan to contribute to the economic revival of the country.

He said that many members of the Pakistani diaspora have achieved good expertise, best business practices, and modern technology by doing business in the US and this is the time that they should explore Pakistan for joint ventures and investment to help the country achieve better growth.

He said that the Pakistani diaspora should play a role in connecting the Pakistani youth, who are qualified in engineering, IT, and other fields, with US entrepreneurs to share knowledge and expertise and explore business partnerships. He said that there is a good potential to promote connectivity between the women entrepreneurs of both countries to create business collaborations.

Speaking on the occasion, Salman Wahab, Alumni Engagement Coordinator of the US Embassy said that in 2008, the US Embassy Islamabad had launched the Pakistan-US Alumni Network, which is committed to making meaningful contributions to Pakistan through community service, conferences, mentoring future generations, and reaching out to inspire and recruit new exchange participants.

He informed that for more than 65 years, over 37000 Pakistanis have participated in the US Government-sponsored cultural, professional, and educational exchange programs and intensive domestic educational programs to enhance people-to-people ties between Pakistan and the US.

The network has 14 local chapters across Pakistan covering 4 provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK and its members have made significant contributions to Pakistan’s government, business, culture, and civil society while they will continue to play a role in the better development of Pakistan.

The delegation members reiterated their commitment that they would continue to strive to bring positive changes in Pakistan and would try to make a difference by contributing for the betterment of Pakistan.

Engr. Azhar ul islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI thanked the PUAN delegation for visiting ICCI and stressed that both organizations should develop close liaison to bring the US investors including the Pakistani diaspora to invest in Pakistan and work for further improving bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and USA.

