UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI Urges PM To Negotiate PTA With US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 07:50 PM

ICCI urges PM to negotiate PTA with US

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Saturday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to negotiate a preferential trade agreement (PTA) with the United States during his visit.

ICCI President Ahmad Hassan Moughal, in a statement, said removal of trade barriers and providing preferential market access to Pakistani products would double the bilateral trade between the two countries.

He expressed the optimism that the prime minister's visit to the US would yield positive results for the national economy, besides in bringing more US investment to Pakistan.

Moughal said after 9/11, Pakistan became the frontline state to fight against terrorism due to which its economy suffered huge losses apart from rendering great human sacrifices.

The prime minister should sensitize the US leadership to give preferential treatment to Pakistani products in its market without tariff and non-tariff barriers in order to compensate to some extent the huge economic losses, he added.

He also urged the US for helping Pakistan in building its industrial institutions, in addition to undertaking joint ventures and investment in its various sectors.

The ICCI president said the Pak-US bilateral trade in 2018 was reportedly $6.6 billion, which could be improved significantly by developing strong linkages between the private sectors of both countries.

He said Pakistan's major exports to the US comprised of textile goods, which were just about 3 percent of the latter's total textile imports. There was need to persuade to the US to enhance its import of textile products from Pakistan that would contribute towards improving the local foreign exchange reserves, reducing balance of payment issues and strengthening the economy, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Exchange Exports Import Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Visit United States Chamber 2018 Market Commerce Textile From Agreement Industry Billion

Recent Stories

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

37 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

1 hour ago

‘Op-ed:’ UAE and China mark 35 years of constr ..

3 hours ago

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Ta ..

3 hours ago

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-1 ..

3 hours ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.