Open Menu

ICCI Urges Political Parties To Unveil Their Manifesto For The Revival Of The Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ICCI urges political parties to unveil their manifesto for the revival of the economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday urged the political parties to unveil economic agenda of their election manifesto for the revival of the economy to achieve sustainable economic growth and prosperity.

The trade body said that it would provide a direction to the business community and investors and help them finalize their short and long-term business and investment plans for the country.

Talking to a delegation of traders and industrialists President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that less than one month period is left in the next general elections, but most of the political parties have not announced the economic agenda of their election manifesto as yet.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that the economy of Pakistan is facing many big challenges as the external debt has exceeded US$124 billion by June 2023, the power sector circular debt has crossed Rs2.

3 trillion, the inflation rate surged to over 39 percent in 2023, which has drastically reduced the purchasing power of the common man and reduced the growth of business activities.

ICCI President said that the UN’s World Economic Situation and Prospects Report for 2024 has also projected that the economy of Pakistan is confronted with many challenges, including inflationary pressures, Currency depreciation, and high levels of sovereign debt.

He called upon the political parties to announce the economic agenda of their election manifesto to address these challenges and revive the economy, which will help the voters including the business community to see which party offers them the best solutions to address the economic issues and put Pakistan on the path of sustainable economic growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad World United Nations Business Man Chamber June Commerce Industry Best Billion

Recent Stories

ECP delists 13 political parties for not conductin ..

ECP delists 13 political parties for not conducting intra-party polls

36 minutes ago
 Govt working to promote foreign investment in coun ..

Govt working to promote foreign investment in country: President

43 minutes ago
 SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

4 hours ago
 IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic ..

IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic reform program

4 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20I match by 4 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20I match by 46 runs

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated ..

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

16 hours ago
 “A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

16 hours ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

16 hours ago
 BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

17 hours ago
 Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business