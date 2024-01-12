ICCI urges political parties to unveil their manifesto for economic revival

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday urged political parties to unveil their manifesto for the economic revival of this country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday urged political parties to unveil their manifesto for the economic revival of this country.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that less than one month period is left in the next general elections, but most of the political parties have not announced the economic agenda of their election manifesto, saying it's important to guide the voters in electing the next government, said a press release issued here.

He urged all political parties to show the economic agenda of their election manifesto for revival of this country's economy. The agenda, he said would provide a direction to the business community and the investors.

He further stated that the economic agenda would help them finalize their short and long-term business and investment plans in Pakistan. He also exchanged views with a delegation of traders and industrialists during his visit to ICCI. Khalid Iqbal Malik Group Leader ICCI, Khalid Javed, & Nasir Khan former presidents ICCI, Rafat Farid and others were also present.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that the economy of Pakistan is facing challenges as the external debt has exceeded US$ 124 billion by June 2023. The power sector circular debt has crossed Rs.2.3 trillion, the inflation rate surged to over 39 percent in 2023, which has drastically reduced the purchasing power of the common man besides growth of business activities, he added.

He said that SBP's high policy interest rate of 22 per cent has crowded out the private sector from credit as the private sector’s borrowing from banks tumbled to Rs. 208 billion in FY 2023 from Rs.1329 billion in FY 2022. Due to this situation, he said the expansion of existing businesses and new investment has become very difficult.

He said that high energy tariff in Pakistan has made the exporters uncompetitive in the international market due to which Pakistan’s exports during 11 months of FY 2022-23 remained around USD 30 billion, while the exports of Bangladesh in FY 2022-23 exceeded to US$ 64 billion.

ICCI President said that United Nation’s world economic situation and prospects report for 2024 has also projected that economy of Pakistan is confronted with many challenges, including inflationary pressures, Currency depreciation, and high levels of sovereign debt. Ahsan Bakhtawari said that all political parties should announce the economic agenda of their election manifesto to address these challenges and revive the economy, which would help the voters including the business community to see which party offers them the best solutions to address the economic issues and put Pakistan on the path of sustainable economic growth, he added.