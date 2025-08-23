ICCI urges reforms for better business environment

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Saturday urged the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to improve the ease of doing business in the country, terming it vital for attracting investment, boosting economic activity, and creating employment opportunities.

It said that despite efforts in recent years, businesses continue to face challenges in regulatory compliance, taxation, energy availability, and infrastructure which hinder competitiveness, said a press release.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, said that the business community is ready to play its role in strengthening the economy, but requires a more business-friendly environment to thrive. He emphasized that reducing red tape, ensuring policy consistency, and providing one-window facilitation for investors are key steps that the government must take on priority.

He added that special focus should be given to SMEs, which form the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, by simplifying licensing procedures, expanding access to finance, and offering digital solutions for regulatory processes.

Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui highlighted that regional competitors have made significant progress by adopting business-friendly reforms, and Pakistan cannot afford to lag behind.

He stressed that improvement in ease of doing business indicators will not only strengthen domestic industries but also enhance the country’s ability to attract foreign direct investment.

Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry reaffirmed ICCI’s commitment to working closely with the government to identify bottlenecks, propose practical solutions, and mobilize the business community towards reforms.

He urged all stakeholders to collaborate in creating a predictable, transparent, and enabling business environment to put Pakistan on the path of sustainable economic growth.