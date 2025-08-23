ICCI Urges Reforms For Better Business Environment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Saturday urged the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to improve the ease of doing business in the country, terming it vital for attracting investment, boosting economic activity, and creating employment opportunities.
It said that despite efforts in recent years, businesses continue to face challenges in regulatory compliance, taxation, energy availability, and infrastructure which hinder competitiveness, said a press release.
President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, said that the business community is ready to play its role in strengthening the economy, but requires a more business-friendly environment to thrive. He emphasized that reducing red tape, ensuring policy consistency, and providing one-window facilitation for investors are key steps that the government must take on priority.
He added that special focus should be given to SMEs, which form the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, by simplifying licensing procedures, expanding access to finance, and offering digital solutions for regulatory processes.
Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui highlighted that regional competitors have made significant progress by adopting business-friendly reforms, and Pakistan cannot afford to lag behind.
He stressed that improvement in ease of doing business indicators will not only strengthen domestic industries but also enhance the country’s ability to attract foreign direct investment.
Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry reaffirmed ICCI’s commitment to working closely with the government to identify bottlenecks, propose practical solutions, and mobilize the business community towards reforms.
He urged all stakeholders to collaborate in creating a predictable, transparent, and enabling business environment to put Pakistan on the path of sustainable economic growth.
Recent Stories
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..
UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets
UAE Team Emirates-XRG picks up thrilling Deutschland Tour stage victory
TRG brings in over $100 million a year, a crucial boost for country’s fore ..
43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse tomorro ..
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Life and Hope 2’ convoy to sup ..
Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa
Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices up by Rs4,100 to Rs 359,800 per tola14 minutes ago
-
Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets47 minutes ago
-
TRG brings in over $100 million a year, a crucial boost for country’s foreign-exchange reserve ..59 minutes ago
-
ICCI urges reforms for better business environment2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to boosting digital investment3 hours ago
-
FDA embraces digital transformation under PULSE project4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 202511 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 202512 hours ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends admission deadline till Sep 122 hours ago
-
NA committee on Economic Affairs Division meets22 hours ago
-
Govt determined to tackle malnutrition: Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiative Pro ..24 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 257 points1 day ago