ICCI Urges To Reduce PoL Prices For Bringing Down Cost Of Business

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

ICCI urges to reduce PoL prices for bringing down cost of business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Monday urged the government to make an urgent cut in the petroleum prices to bring down the business cost and inflation for providing relief to the common man.

ICCI President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, in a statement, urged the government for taking steps to reduce the manufacturing cost.

He said the industrial sector used furnace oil in factories while the transport and agricultural sectors were using diesel so the reduction in prices of petrol and diesel would alleviate the problems of those sectors and bring down inflation as well.

He also urged the government to reduce the price of electricity.

