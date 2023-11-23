ICCI urges to speed up work on TAPI project to boost industrialization in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Acting President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Faad Waheed Thursday urged that Pakistan and Turkmenistan should speed up the work on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project that would ensure cheap energy and boost industrialization in the country.

He said this while talking to Mohammad Yaqub Tabani, Honorary Consul of Turkmenistan in Pakistan during his visit to ICCI along with his son Hatim Tabani, according to a press release issued here.

Faad Waheed said that both the countries should focus on enhancing bilateral trade and economic relations as they have good potential to trade in many items.

He stressed that Pakistan and Turkmenistan should introduce an easy visa policy for businessmen to facilitate the frequent exchange of trade delegations that would help boost two-way trade between the two countries.

The current strict visa policy on both sides is a major hurdle in promoting business relations between the two countries.

He termed the establishment of air, road and railway connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asian Republics very important to improve Pakistan’s trade and exports with these countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Yaqub Tabani, Honorary Consul of Turkmenistan to Pakistan said that Turkmenistan was an energy-rich country and can meet the energy needs of Pakistan.

He said that Turkmenistan was producing cheap electricity which could be supplied to Pakistan to meet the energy needs of its industry and growing population.

He said that being a landlocked country, Turkmenistan wanted access through the sea to the outside world and Pakistan provided it shortest route through Karachi and Gwadar ports. Therefore, close cooperation between the two countries would produce win-win outcomes for them, he added.

Engr. Azhar ul islam Zafar, Acting Senior Vice President and Ahmed Khan Acting Vice President ICCI said that direct air connectivity between Pakistan and Turkmenistan should be the focus of both countries to enhance bilateral business and investment relations.