UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI Voicing For Allowing Factories To Start Work

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 10:40 PM

ICCI voicing for allowing factories to start work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Sunday urged the government to gradually open businesses and industries in Islamabad as due to continuous lockdown, labor has lost daily earnings and financial problems of business community were also multiplying.

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that COVID-19 have tumbled the economies across the world while Europe and USA have suffered huge casualties.

However, these countries were now considering to gradually reduce restrictions and open their economies.

He said that construction and other industries were opened in Sindh, KPK and Punjab, but were still closed in Islamabad, which was not justified.

He said that if this situation continued, many corporate companies would be at risk of default that would have long-term negative impact on the economy.

ICCI President said that under the guidelines of health authorities, measures should be taken to open the factories and businesses in Islamabad. He said especially those factories should be immediately opened whose labor was residing in factory premises as it was not affordable for industries to keep bearing the burden of labor, employees and utility bills without production activities.

He said that during a meeting with Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umer and Federal Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar few days ago, they were apprised of the issues of business community.

He also demanded that like other provinces, businesses and industries in Islamabad should also be opened to provide jobs to labor and re-run the wheel of the local economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh USA Islamabad World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Punjab Europe Chamber Sunday Commerce Government Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Petersburg Climate Dialogue

1 minute ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Pope Francis welcome Highe ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports signs virtual declaration to keep ..

2 hours ago

SCI distributes 250,000 Iftar meals in first ten d ..

3 hours ago

Dubai South announces economic stimulus package to ..

3 hours ago

COVID-19 testing is key to maintain health and wel ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.