ICCI Welcomes Asif Ali Zardari's Proposal For Charter Of Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Saturday welcomed the statement of former president and co-chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari regarding the Charter of Economy among all political parties to overcome the economic challenges, which was faced by the country.

The business community of the Federal capital strongly supports this proposal, he said in a statement received here.

He further said that the his (former president's) address to the business community in Lahore was a reflection of the true understanding of the economic problems faced by the country.

He said that his suggestion to give the most important ministries related to the economy to people associated with the business community was also a step towards solving economic problems.

He said that his suggestion of cotton cultivation in Jhal Magsi area of Balochistan can be a milestone for achieving quality production as well as development of the province.

He said that lack of long-term planning and in continuity in policies were the main reason of the economic problems that were faced by the country today.

The former president offered the business community that he was ready to strike a deal with all political parties on the issue of economy, which was highly commendable Initiative, he remarked.

He said that the Pakistan People's Party was the largest political party in Pakistan and the second largest party in the current coalition government and urged all other parties to positively respond the offer for turning around the national economy.

Ahsan Zafar said that a grand national dialogue on the issue of economy was the needs time and the Islamabad Chamber being the representative chamber of the federal capital and the country, was ready to play its full role to organize such debates and dialogue.

He said that the former president's vision regarding regional connectivity was commendable. Pak-Iran gas pipeline can be the best alternative to solve energy problems, he added.

