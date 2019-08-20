UrduPoint.com
ICCI Welcomes PM Announcement To Establish CPEC Authority

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:49 PM

ICCI welcomes PM announcement to establish CPEC Authority

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the announcement of Prime Minister of Pakistan to establish CPEC Authority for timely completion of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the announcement of Prime Minister of Pakistan to establish CPEC Authority for timely completion of CPEC projects.

ICCI termed it a positive development as its materialization would start a new era of industrialization in the country.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President and Rafat Farid, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry in joint statement said that promoting industrialization was the key requirement to stabilize the economy and hoped that the establishment of CPEC Authority would be a right step in that direction.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that Pakistan was confronted with many challenges at its eastern and western borders and a strong economy was the key to cope with these challenges effectively.

Therefore, stabilizing the economy should be the top most priority of the government, he added.

He was hopeful that the establishment of CPEC Authority would start a new phase of JVs and investment in Pakistan that would promote industrialization, create plenty of new jobs, help in alleviating unemployment and poverty and enable the economy to march on the path of sustainable growth.

