UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI Welcomes PM Incentive Package For Real Estate Sector

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 05:03 PM

ICCI welcomes PM Incentive Package for real estate sector

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has welcomed the incentivized package for construction sector by Prime Minister Imran Khan in addition to giving it an industry status and resuming its activities from 14th April 2020 as it would boost business and economic activities in the country and reduce unemployment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has welcomed the incentivized package for construction sector by Prime Minister Imran Khan in addition to giving it an industry status and resuming its activities from 14th April 2020 as it would boost business and economic activities in the country and reduce unemployment.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said imposition of heavy taxes on real estate sector had badly affected its business activities and hoped that the relief package would give boost to construction projects in the country.

He said the growth of around 65-70 allied was linked with construction industry and added that providing tax relief and introducing fixed tax system in this sector would accelerate the business activities of all related industries in the construction field.

The ICCI president said due to tax issues and other problems, a lot of money had flied out of construction sector.

However, he said under the relief package, the advantage of not asking about source of income from those would invest this year in this sector would bring back a great amount of capital and help in uplifting the economy.

He said introducing fixed tax regime in construction would also promote investment in this sector as this fixed tax system would give more confidence to the investors and reduce their tax issues.

He said setting up Construction Industry Development board would help in better growth of this important industry and reduce its major issues.

He urged that the government should also lift withholding tax from steel and cement sectors that would reduce construction cost and help people in building their own houses with more ease.

Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI said that thousands of people were earning wages from the construction industry hailed the PM's relief package for construction industry as it would revive the stalled business activities and reduce unemployment from the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Business Chamber Money April 2020 Commerce All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says Railways facing Rs 1b loss eve ..

4 minutes ago

SMEDA begins survey of COVID-19 impact on SMEs

1 minute ago

Promoting construction sector to boost Pakistan's ..

2 minutes ago

Gas Blast at Residential House in Moscow Region Le ..

2 minutes ago

WASA for judicious consumption of water

2 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for Relief Makhdoom Mehboob-u-Zaman ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.