ICCI, WFP discuss cooperation to address food insecurity issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Head of Supply Chain, World Food Programme (WFP) Ms. Rei Ishii on Wednesday visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and discussed areas of collaboration between WFP and ICCI to address the food insecurity issues in the region.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, ICCI welcomed the visiting guest and said that WFP is providing critical relief and nutrition support to vulnerable segments of society in Pakistan, which is commendable.

He assured that ICCI is ready to mobilize its member companies to join hands as partners with WFP in terms of suppliers and vendors in its efforts to strengthen the food and nutrition security for the vulnerable people of Pakistan.

He said that many member companies of ICCI from pharma and food sectors have outreach to communities and they can join hands with WFP in its efforts to provide prompt response in emergency situations like natural disasters and floods etc.

He also exchanged views with the visiting guest on many common areas of mutual cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Rei Ishii, Head of Supply Chain, World Food Program said that WFP has provided over 3.

8 million flood-affected people with 80,000 metric ton of food and nutrition assistance and US$ 31 million in cash-based transfers since August 2022.

She said that Pakistan is confronted with substantial multidimensional risks that are obstructing its advancement towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Vision 2025.

She said that WFP's Country Strategic Plan 2023-27 supports Pakistan's achievement of its national development priorities and the agenda for sustainable development, with a focus on zero hunger.

She said that WFP provides policy and advisory support to the Government of Pakistan to strengthen food systems in Pakistan.

She said that ICCI member companies have good outreach to the communities and their cooperation with WFP would strengthen its efforts to address food insecurity issues in Pakistan more effectively.

She said that their support as suppliers and vendors with WFP would be helpful in providing quality and nutritious food to the deprived segments of the society.