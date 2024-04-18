Open Menu

ICCI resolute To Turn Islamabad An Ecofriendly City: Khalid Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Chairman Founder Group, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khalid Iqbal Malik has said that Islamabad is the pride of Pakistan and ICCI is resolute to make it an eco-friendly city with the cooperation of all the stakeholders. 

He said this while addressing a ceremony held here at the Chamber House in honour of Raja Javaid Iqbal, President Traders Welfare Association G-9 markaz, who has recently turned back after performing the Umrah, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Khalid Iqbal Malik said that Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry under the able leadership of its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari is working day and night  for the betterment of the business community and the civil society

He paid richest tributes to Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari for his outclass performance as the ICCI President who is not only extending facilities like  installation of filtration plants at  different markets and trade centres but is providing computers and filtrations to   schools and colleges also  by spending millions of rupees from his own pocket,  which is a unique example of big-heartedness.

Addressing the ceremony, former President ICCI and Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said ICCI is steadfast in offering the finest services to the business community and turning Islamabad a model city for  its residents and the rest of the world.

 

He said that impressive inaugural ceremonies with regard to the newly installed filtration plants at different markets will be held separately with the participation of representatives of all the stakeholders.

Raja Javaid Iqbal said that ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has played a key role in resolving the problems of the business community in all the nooks and corners of the capital city that is why he has emerged as the darling of the business community. 

He expressed his gratitude to Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik and Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari for arranging an exclusive ceremony in his honour.

In their speeches office bearers of Traders Welfare Associations made mention of the achievements of ICCI during last one and a half year by terming its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari as a brand ambassador of the capital city.

They said that the ICCI President is serving the community without any discrimination of liking and disliking. 

Those who spoke on the occasion include Nasir Chaudhry,Ikhlaq Abbasi,Ch. Naeem,Ch. Abdul Ghafaar,Ch. Nazeer,Syed Ather Haider Shah,Haji Zafar, Khalid Ch. Abbas Hashmi,Mohsin Khalid,Malik Iftikhar,Khurshid Qureshi,Babar Chaudhry and Naeem Awan.

More Stories From Business