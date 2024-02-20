Open Menu

ICCI, RIUJ Vow To Work Together To Promote Economic Interests

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 09:44 PM

ICCI, RIUJ vow to work together to promote economic interests

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, leading a delegation, visited the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and congratulated the newly elected President Tariq Ali Virk, Secretary General Asif Bashir Chaudhry and other office bearers of the Union

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, leading a delegation, visited the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and congratulated the newly elected President Tariq Ali Virk, Secretary General Asif Bashir Chaudhry and other office bearers of the Union.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Bakhtawari said that the journalistic community has an important role in guiding the society and highlighting the economic potential of the country, adding that ICCI would work with RIUJ to promote the business and economic interests of Pakistan.

He said that the journalistic community should highlight the investment potential in various sectors of Pakistan's economy that would help attract foreign investment to Pakistan.

Tariq Ali Virk said that the RIUJ and ICCI will continue to work together to resolve the key issues of the business community and create a conducive business environment in the country.

He said that the business community and journalists are facing many common problems and they should work together to get their issues addressed.

Afzal Butt, President, Federal Union of Journalists said that they enjoy very friendly relations with ICCI which has always supported them in promoting the cause of their community.

He said that the visit of the ICCI delegation to congratulate the new office bearers of RIUJ is a morale booster for them.

Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan said that a hospital should be built in Islamabad for the business community and journalists to provide them free medical treatment.

Anwar Raza, President, National Press Club Islamabad said that ICCI is maintaining close relations with the journalistic community and hoped that journalists and the business community would work together to promote trade and exports of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exports Business Visit Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock

Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock

1 minute ago
 Health Dept takes initiative for new license issua ..

Health Dept takes initiative for new license issuance of medical stores

1 minute ago
 Anti-encroachment operation conducted at DI Khan

Anti-encroachment operation conducted at DI Khan

1 minute ago
 SPSC cancels exam for teachers' post on leakage of ..

SPSC cancels exam for teachers' post on leakage of paper

1 minute ago
 Greek farmers take protest to Athens

Greek farmers take protest to Athens

1 minute ago
 ECP declares victory for four more provincial asse ..

ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members

6 minutes ago
Freelancing, entrepreneurship can help improve eco ..

Freelancing, entrepreneurship can help improve economic condition: MCCI presiden ..

6 minutes ago
 PTA Launches Data Center for Enhanced Service Deli ..

PTA Launches Data Center for Enhanced Service Delivery

6 minutes ago
 PM Anwar ul Haq expresses disappointment over secr ..

PM Anwar ul Haq expresses disappointment over secretaries' late attendance

6 minutes ago
 AJK Honors London Kashmiri Martyrs' 51st Anniversa ..

AJK Honors London Kashmiri Martyrs' 51st Anniversary

6 minutes ago
 Kashmir stands Millions of Light Years away from D ..

Kashmir stands Millions of Light Years away from Delhi

6 minutes ago
 PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt ..

PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt export: MD

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business