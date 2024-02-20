ICCI, RIUJ Vow To Work Together To Promote Economic Interests
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 09:44 PM
President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, leading a delegation, visited the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and congratulated the newly elected President Tariq Ali Virk, Secretary General Asif Bashir Chaudhry and other office bearers of the Union
Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Bakhtawari said that the journalistic community has an important role in guiding the society and highlighting the economic potential of the country, adding that ICCI would work with RIUJ to promote the business and economic interests of Pakistan.
He said that the journalistic community should highlight the investment potential in various sectors of Pakistan's economy that would help attract foreign investment to Pakistan.
Tariq Ali Virk said that the RIUJ and ICCI will continue to work together to resolve the key issues of the business community and create a conducive business environment in the country.
He said that the business community and journalists are facing many common problems and they should work together to get their issues addressed.
Afzal Butt, President, Federal Union of Journalists said that they enjoy very friendly relations with ICCI which has always supported them in promoting the cause of their community.
He said that the visit of the ICCI delegation to congratulate the new office bearers of RIUJ is a morale booster for them.
Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan said that a hospital should be built in Islamabad for the business community and journalists to provide them free medical treatment.
Anwar Raza, President, National Press Club Islamabad said that ICCI is maintaining close relations with the journalistic community and hoped that journalists and the business community would work together to promote trade and exports of the country.
