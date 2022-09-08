UrduPoint.com

ICCI's 3-days Property And Hosing Expo To Be Started From Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organizing a national level 3-days "ICCI Pakistan Property, Housing and Construction Expo 22.

The expo would be started from September 9 at Pak-China Friendship Centre and will continue till September 11, 2022. The Ministry of Housing & Works and Naya Pakistan Housing Authority are supporting ICCI in this initiative.

The main purpose of organizing the Expo is to revive the economy by boosting the housing and construction sector activities.

A large number of companies from the property, housing and construction sector are participating in the Expo to exhibit their projects.

All allied industries including steel, marble, cement, construction machinery, sanitary ware, electrical work, paints, hardware, ceramic tiles & different items, solar systems, wood flooring, interior design products, kitchen accessories etc. and stakeholders are also participating in the Expo to increase the brand exposure of their high quality products.

The Expo is expected to attract a large number of people on a daily basis.

Many dignitaries including the Federal ministers and diplomats have been invited to visit the Expo.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, ICCI in his message encouraged the people of the twin cities and surrounding areas to visit the Expo during the 3-days as it provides them an excellent opportunity to see the property, housing and construction projects of their choice at one platform.

He said that the construction industry plays a vital role in the economic development of a country as its stimulates the business of over 70 allied industries.

He said that the construction industry has reportedly contributed over Rs1400 billion to the GDP of Pakistan in 2021 and hoped that the ICCI Expo would help further boost its business activities and contribute to revive the economy.

